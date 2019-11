The Hyde Park Community Conference’s Transit Task Force met on Nov. 14 at the Hyde Park Historical Society to discuss transit service in and around Hyde Park. Qadree Woodland (left to right), Gary Ossewaarde, Roger Huff, and Kathy Williams were four of the six attendees, and they expressed concern about the service, especially overcrowding on the No 6 bus route. They also suggested that the CTA add more trackers at bus stops.