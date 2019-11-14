Two restaurants in Hyde Park will be featured on WTTW program

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Saucy Porka, 1164 E. 55th St., and Virtue, 1462 E. 53rd St., will reviewed on WTTW’s Emmy award-winning restaurant show “Check, Please!”

On Friday, Nov. 15 and Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. a Hyde Park resident and two other Chicagoans will compare dining notes at both local restaurants. Virtue was nominated by Zo Wesson — actor, director and producer from Hyde Park — while Saucy Porka was nominated by Christopher Allison, U. of C. professor and Riverside resident.

“Check, Please!” is now in its 19th season and is hosted by Alpana Singh, who has been hosting the series for the 12 seasons.

