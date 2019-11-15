Medical Center nurses’ union sets 2nd one-day strike for Nov. 26

By AARON GETTINGER

Nurses at the University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC) voted by an overwhelming margin to authorize another one-day strike against the hospital on Nov 26. The vote followed a bargaining proposal that the union said would jeopardize patient care.

“We are extremely disappointed by the Union’s decision to strike, as we did not want another walkout and have been working earnestly at the negotiating table to reach (an) agreement,” said UCMC Dean Kenneth S. Polonsky and President Sharon O’Keefe in a joint letter to employees that noted the strike would occur two days before Thanksgiving.

Chief Nursing Officer Debra Albert characterized an offer on incentive pay presented on Nov. 11 as a “significant compromise,” but the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU) said on Nov. 12 that it would hold another strike authorization vote. On Wednesday, 92% of members voted to authorize another strike, with a 75% to 80% turnout.

The administration offered to continue the hospital’s existing incentive pay program for nurses who currently receive it and said they would compromise on wages. Albert wrote that there was “a pathway to agreement on staffing,” which has been a paramount issue in the negotiations, and she said tentative agreements had been reached on workplace safety and health, among other issues.

But Polonsky and O’Keefe said that, “rather than stay at the table and engage in the hard work of reaching the compromises that will produce a new contract, the Union is ordering nurses to walk out on their patients and their co-workers during a holiday.”

Intensive care nurse Helen Bernard, a member of the NNOC/NNU bargaining team, said negotiations had improved since the September strike. Last week, the administration accepted the union’s proposal on patient responsibilities for managerial “charge nurses,” and Bernard said issues on compensation “were starting to come around.”

But the administration proposed changing the role of patient care support nurses on Nov. 11, Bernard said, explaining that the administration “wanted to cut them down and put the position into IV therapy.” And Bernard said those nurses are needed in other capacities.

“They really are expert nurses that are helping us around in different units, and they’re invaluable for patient care,” she said. “We wanted charge nurses who are free, so they can help around the other nurses in the unit.”

Albert refuted the claim that the administration would cut patient care support nurses in a statement, saying they committed to not laying them off.

“In fact, as part of our many compromises to try to avoid a second strike, we proposed adding more than 40 new positions over the next 18 months to provide nurses more support, and transitioning the 24 patient care support nurses into these and other new roles, all of which are designed to provide more support at the bedside for frontline nurses,” Albert wrote. “We made this compromise proposal in response to the union’s request for more direct bedside nursing support of the type we offered. We even agreed to accept the Union’s contract language about how we would decide which units would receive these new support positions.”

While the administration’s offer would phase out incentive pay for nurses — Albert wrote that it “was first offered to encourage nurses to apply for full-time roles to overcome nursing shortages in the 1980s” but that there is no longer a shortage — Bernard said nurses choose to work at the UCMC in part because it offers incentive pay.

“We are trying to protect the profession for the younger nurses, because you work so hard and their acuity is very high,” Bernard said. “We see cases that you don’t normally see in a community hospital, and you draw the brightest, experienced nurses and the young ones who want to learn.”

Five more bargaining dates are scheduled before the end of the year: Nov. 21, 22 and 26, and Dec. 11 and 18.

