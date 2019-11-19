Broncos defeat Westinghouse Warriors 71-36 in girls’ season opener

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

The Kenwood girls basketball team dominated Westinghouse High School in their season opener with a 71-36 victory on Monday night at Kenwood Gymnasium.

The Lady Broncos controlled the game from the tip-off, building their lead throughout the first half to finish the stanza with a 51–17 margin.

The team received balanced scoring attack and strong contributions from their entire starting line-up led by sophomore guard Whitney Dunn (21 points, 3 steals, 2 rebounds and 2 assists) and Brianna McDaniel (12 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds and 5 steals). Junior Zoe Belcher scored 11 points; junior Jada Maxwell added 10 points, and freshman starting center Jazelle Young pulled down 5 rebounds.

The bench added more scoring punch with 6 points from senior Raven Rogers.

Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game:

