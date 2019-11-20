Bruce Holmgren, child rapist who terrorized Vineyard Church, arrested for violating sex offender registration law

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Bruce Holmgren, who attacked a man at the Vineyard Church of Hyde Park on Sept. 23 and threatened children at the church, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 15, on a Class 3 felony count of violating sex offender registration.

Holmgren raped a child in Minnesota in 1995, but the Illinois Attorney General’s sex offender registry listed his residence in Northern California, even after he was arrested and charged with violating the registration law in 2009, when he was living in Hyde Park.

A Chicago Police fugitive apprehension unit arrested Holmgren, who was released the next morning at 6:30. He had a bond court hearing scheduled that day.

Class 3 felonies in Illinois is punishable by 2 to 5 years of imprisonment.

hpherald@hpherald.com