Kenwood coach aims for championship in 2020

BY JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

After completing his third season as head varsity football coach for the Kenwood Academy High School Broncos, coach Sinque Turner wants to lead the Broncos to their first ever championship next year.

Turner knows he will be relying on the talents of returning junior QB Kaleb Garner and junior wide receiver Dante Reynolds.

Scouting reports call attention to Garner’s intelligence, poise and throwing accuracy. Garner said he will look to improve those attributes during the off season after falling 28-13 to Deerfield High School in the second round of the state playoffs.

Garner’s highlight of the season was leading the Broncos to a first-round upset over Riverside Brookfield in leading the Broncos into the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 1986.

Reynolds, one of the team’s touchdown leaders and one of Garner’s favorite go-to guys, already has received offers from two Division I schools: Florida Atlantic and Southern Mississippi University.

Reynolds played a huge role in helping the Broncos becoming conference champs, repeatedly making big plays throughout the season.

Coach Turner and the Broncos finished the season as co-conference champs with Payton College Prep. The team had an 8-2-1 overall record and a 4-0-1 record in conference play.

hpherald@hpherald.com