POLICE BLOTTER

The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents between Nov. 4 and Nov. 17.

HERALD STAFF REPORT

On Monday, Nov. 4, at 9:04 p.m., a UCPD officer found a person the Chicago Police had reported missing at 5443 S. Cornell Ave. and returned the person home outside of the UCPD jurisdictional area.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m., a person suffered a gunshot wound to the hip inside of a residence on the 6200 South block of University Avenue and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC) by Chicago Fire Department emergency medical services.

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 10:10 a.m., a gunman committed a home invasion on the 1300 East block of 50th Street, threatened three victims at gunpoint and forced two of them to drive him south on Stony Island Avenue, making one retrieve currency for hm on the 7800 South block and ordering her to buy alcohol at Kenwood Liquors, 8810 S. Stony Island Ave., where she alerted staff of the situation. As they called the police, the offender fled southbound in the victims’ car, releasing the other victim a block or two farther along. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

On Friday, Nov. 8, at 6:05 p.m., three unknown men approached a woman in her blue Nissan at 1218 E. 48th St., displayed a weapon and demanded she get out of the vehicle. She complied, at which point the carjackers got into the vehicle and fled southbound. No injuries or offender descriptions were reported, and no one is in custody.

On Nov. 8 at 6:35 p.m., a robber, described as a Black man 5-feet-10-inches tall weighing 200 pounds with facial hair and wearing a white jacket, pushed a victim to the ground at 1002 E. 55th St., took her cell phone and fled in a waiting vehicle westbound on 55th Street. No injuries were reported; no one is in custody.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, at 2:30 p.m., the UCPC and the Chicago Police responded to calls of shots fired in a parking lot at 6224 S. Park Shore E. Court, where they found shell casings, though no injuries or damage was reported.

On Nov. 9 at 5:42 p.m., police received a report of someone burglarizing a residence on the 4900 South block of Greenwood Avenue. No one is in custody.

On Monday, Nov. 11, at 6 p.m., four or five robbers, described as 14- to 18-year-old Black males, followed a person into an apartment building elevator on the 1300 East block of Hyde Park Boulevard. When the victim exited the elevator, the offenders struck him in the face with closed fists and went through his pockets, taking personal property before fleeing the building. The victim sustained minor injuries. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 11:15 p.m. a suspect approached a victim from behind as she walked on the sidewalk at 1002 E. 62nd St., pushed her to the ground and went through her pockets. The offender, described as a 20- to 25-year-old Black man 5-feet-6-inches tall weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes and wearing a black sweatshirt, produced a baton and demanded sex from the victim. She refused and was able to get away from him, and he was last seen walking westbound on 62nd Street. No one is in custody; detectives are investigating.

On Thursday, Nov. 14, at 5 a.m., a boyfriend struck his girlfriend with his fists during the course of an altercation at the Comer Children’s Hospital, 5721 S. Maryland Ave., and he was arrested by the UCPD.

On Friday, Nov. 15, at 1:05 a.m., three male robbers took property from a person walking near the Winter Garden, 1049 E. 59th St. Responding UCPD officers located and arrested two suspects, who were charged with robbery.

On Nov. 15 at 10 a.m., two people struck each other during a disagreement at 5640 S. Ellis Ave. Both declined to prosecute, but one was arrested on outstanding warrants.

On Sunday, Nov. 17, at noon, a trespasser who ignored multiple warnings was arrested at the UCMC, 5656 S. Maryland Ave.

