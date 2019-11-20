Police mourn Officer Samuel Jiminez, killed in line of duty at Mercy Hospital a year ago

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

The Chicago Police Second District mourned Officer Samuel Jiminez on the one-year anniversary of his death with a service Wednesday afternoon.

Jiminez was killed as were an attending physician, a pharmacy resident and the gunman during the Nov. 19, 2018, shooting at Mercy Hospital, 2525 S. Michigan Ave. He lived on the Northwest Side, worked in the area around 35th Street and Indiana Avenue and is survived by his widow and three children.

Officer Michael Ostrowski tolled a bell 21 times in his memory after Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy Sgt. Yolanda Walton held a moment of silence in his honor. An honor guard and mounted officers attended, prayers were read and the Pipes and Drums of the Chicago Police Department played.

“He joined the Chicago Police Department because he wanted to serve and protect the city that he loved,” said 2nd District Cmdr. Dion Boyd, who read a poem in his honor. “Sam rushed to the scene and confronted a deadly threat. He did this to protect the lives of people who were complete strangers.”

Boyd paused and continued: “This is what heroes do, and Sam was truly a hero.”

Officer Miguel Guerrero, said he could not have asked for a better partner than Jiminez, saying he “exemplified the qualities that you may never find in another human being.”

Walton said a portrait of Jiminez would be installed in the lobby of the 2nd District station, 5101 S. Wentworth Ave., alongside 16 other officers who have died in the line of duty.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com