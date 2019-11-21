Police warn about string of robberies in Kenwood

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The Chicago Police are warning area residents to be cautious after the robberies where suspects approached lone victims and physically restrained and/or struck them and stole personal property before fleeing on foot.

The incidents occurred on the 4800 South block of Dorchester Avenue on Nov. 3 at 3:20 p.m. (3 offenders), the 1300 East block of Hyde Park Boulevard on Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. (4 offenders) and the 1100 East block of 48th Street on Nov. 14 at 7:49 p.m. (3 offenders).

The robbers are described as male Black teenagers wearing dark clothing. In the Nov. 3 robbery, one of the suspects was described as a 6-foot-tall 17- or 18-year-old with wavy black hair and a scar on his face; another as 16 to 18 years old and 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Police urge civilians to be aware of surroundings and report suspicious activity immediately. If confronted, police urge victims to remain calm, remember unique physical characteristics, not pursue fleeing assailants, request contact information from witnesses and dial 9-1-1 immediately and while on the scene, when possible.

Persons with any information are asked to call detectives at 312-747-8380.

