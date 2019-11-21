Rep. Tarver arrested in Woodlawn, charged with Concealed Carry violation

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

State Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th) was arrested on Monday for carrying a firearm with an invalid concealed carry license, according to the Chicago Police.

Officers pulled Tarver over on the 6400 South block of Stony Island Avenue on Nov. 18 at 8:32 p.m.

“While officers were conducting their traffic stop for a minor traffic violation, they learned that the driver of the vehicle, Curtis Tarver, was in possession of a handgun while his current Concealed Carry License was revoked,” said Officer Jessica Alvarez with the Chicago Police Office of Communications.

Tarver was charged with one misdemeanor charge of failure to surrender a concealed carry license and cited for a headlight violation.

Chicago City Wire, which broke news of his arrest, reported that his license had been revoked and that he was released on a no-cash bond.

Tarver is due to appear in court on Dec. 27 at 727 E. 111th St.

Tarver declined to comment.

It is unclear why Tarver’s concealed carry license was revoked. The Illinois Firearm Concealed Carry Act allows licenses to be “revoked if, at any time, the licensee is found to be ineligible for a license under this act or the licensee no longer meets the eligibility requirements of the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act.”

Within 48 hours of revocation, licensees are supposed to surrender their firearms to their local law enforcement agency or the Illinois State Police.

Under the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act, grounds for revocation include being convicted of a felony; being addicted to narcotics; having been a patient of a mental health facility; having a mental condition “of such a nature that it poses a clear and present danger;” making a false statement on an application; being convicted within the past five years of battery, assault, aggravated assault or violation of an order of protection; or being convicted since Jan. 1, 2012, of domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery, or a substantially similar offense.

Class A misdemeanors in Illinois are punishable by up to 364 days in jail and/or a $2,500 fine.

