Wesley’s Shoes is one of the top 50 shoe stores in the U.S.

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Wesley’s Shoes, 1506 E. 55th St, was listed as one of the top independent retail shoe stores in the country.

Footwear Insight, a trade magazine for footwear sellers, ranked the Hyde Park shoe store as number one in the state and number 13 in the country this week. Wesley’s scored 97 out of 100 points and was the only shoe merchant from Chicago to make the list.

Since the award is highly competitive — the magazine ranks the top 50 in the nation — Bruce Wesley was grateful for being a list, “We’ve been doing this for the last five years. We’ve made three out of the five. We graduated up to number 13 this last time. They have some high standards.”

With Wesley’s own competitive spirit, he looks forward to taking the number one spot in the country next year. When he asked how he feels about being listed, he said, “We feel good. We were number 13, had we done one thing, we would have been number one.”

Next year, Wesley’s Shoes will be celebrating its 50th year in business, making it one of the oldest independent Black-owned shoe retailers in the country. As a staple in the neighborhood, Wesley’s offers shoe-tying workshops for kids every month, they recently expanded into women’s ready to wear apparel and they have a three dimensional foot scanner to customers an accurate foot measurement.

