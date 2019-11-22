Kenwood girls team dominates Michele Clark 88-10 on their home floor

By JOSPEH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

The Kenwood Academy girls basketball team thoroughly dominated Michele Clark High School, 88 – 10 on Thursday night at Kenwood Gymnasium, improving to 2-0 on the season.

Dunn and teammate Brianna McDaniel set the tone for the game early in the first period. Dunn scored 15 of her game-high 30 points in the first quarter, while McDaniel made eight steals en route to a 27-3 first period lead.

The two combined for 33 points in the first half, giving the Broncos a 49-3 lead at halftime.

In the second half, Dunn continued her hot shooting from the field, adding another 15 points to lead the Broncos to a 78-point victory.

“It was (a very important win for us),” said Dunn after the game. “We aren’t playing no games this year.”

“Just continue to work to get better,” said Coach Andre Lewis when asked prior to the game what he saw as the key. “Get more cohesive (ness) and to improve on our first game (as a team).”

The game on Thursday night was a part of the Township Tip-off Tournament. The teams in the tournament are Butler College Prep, Michele Clark, Westinghouse and Kenwood.

Hyde Park Herald Player of The Game:

Whitney Dunn, Kenwood, 30 points.

hpherald@hpherald.com