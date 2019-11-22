Tarver blames clerical error for his arrest over Concealed Carry License

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

State Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th) blamed a clerical error involving his Firearms Identification Card and his Concealed Carry License for his arrest in Woodlawn on Nov. 18.

Officers pulled Tarver over on the 6400 South block of Stony Island Avenue because his car had a broken headlight.

“While officers were conducting their traffic stop for a minor traffic violation, they learned that the driver of the vehicle, Curtis Tarver, was in possession of a handgun while his current concealed carry license was revoked,” said Officer Jessica Alvarez with the Chicago Police Office of Communications.

Tarver was charged with one misdemeanor charge of failure to surrender a concealed carry license and cited for a headlight violation. He was released on a no-cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 27 at 727 E. 111th St.

On Friday, Tarver released the following statement:

“On November 18, I was the subject of a routine traffic stop, at which time what appears to have been a clerical error regarding my concealed carry license resulted in my arrest. The facts are clear and supported by documents which I have shared with the Chicago Police Department: In August 2019, my concealed carry permit was renewed through August 2024. Upon receiving notice that concealed carry license was revoked because my Firearm Owners Identification Card (FOID) had expired I immediately renewed my FOID. The renewal was effective as of November 16. While I had no way of knowing, this renewal purportedly was not yet reflected in Chicago Police Department records. The department acknowledged that my FOID was valid as of November 16. This was two days prior to the traffic stop, indicating that the concealed carry license should also be valid. I fully expect this case will be resolved quickly and without incident.”

“Like many people in Chicago, I applied for a concealed carry license in order to keep myself and my daughter safe. I take considerable efforts to ensure that I am always in compliance with our state’s laws and following safe practices for handling a firearm. This commitment to stronger gun laws that promote responsible ownership is why I recently voted for the Fix the FOID Act, which cracks down on illegal gun sales, strengthens background checks and closes unnecessary loopholes. I look forward to continuing this work on behalf of our community and focusing efforts to prevent guns from getting into the wrong hands.”

The Illinois Firearm Concealed Carry Act allows licenses to be “revoked if, at any time, the licensee is found to be ineligible for a license under this act or the licensee no longer meets the eligibility requirements of the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act.”

Within 48 hours of revocation, licensees are supposed to surrender their firearms to their local law enforcement agency or the Illinois State Police.

“In order to reactivate the CCL (Concealed Carry License) due to an expired FOID (Firearm Owners Identification), the person should submit a Request for Concealed Carry License Review form, which should be received with their notice of revocation,” said State Police spokeswoman Mindy Carroll. “It does not automatically become valid once the FOID is valid/renewed.”

Under the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act, grounds for revocation include being convicted of a felony; being addicted to narcotics; having been a patient of a mental health facility; having a mental condition “of such a nature that it poses a clear and present danger”; making a false statement on an application; being convicted within the past five years of battery, assault, aggravated assault or violation of an order of protection; or being convicted since Jan. 1, 2012, of domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery, or a substantially similar offense.

Class A misdemeanors in Illinois are punishable by up to 364 days in jail and/or a $2,500 fine.

