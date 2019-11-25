Kenwood girls defeat Butler 59-31

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

The Kenwood girls basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season after defeating Butler College Prep 59-31 on Saturday afternoon in the Township Tip-off Basketball Tournament held at Kenwood Gymnasium.

“It was a good win (for us),” said Andre Lewis, head coach of the Lady Broncos. “Zoe Belcher played extremely (well).”

Belcher exploded for 12 of her team’s 20 first-quarter points. She finished with a game high 17 points and seven rebounds.

Belcher’s play helped push the Broncos to a 33-14 halftime lead.

In the second half, the Broncos defense continued to impose its will on Butler, holding the Lynx to 17 points.

Kenwood’s Whitney Dunn made an impact for her team defensively by holding Butler’s Camille Jackson to nine points on 3 of 8 shooting from the field. Jackson has been ranked at the #2 player in the class of 2022.

Sophomore Brianna McDaniel added 12 points for the Broncos, and Dunn chipped in 11 more.

Hyde Park Herald Player of The Game:

Zoe Belcher, Kenwood, 17 points and seven rebounds