Christine Hooper, 79

Mary Christine Hooper, a long time Kenwood resident, died peacefully at the age of 79 after a lengthy illness on Nov. 22.

She was born on Nov. 22, 1940, and graduated from the University of Chicago. She spent her career edited the creative writing endeavors of others and wrote her own works of fiction. An avid reader and classical music fan, she was bilingual in English and Spanish and lived and taught in Bogota, Columbia. She never fully retired, continuing to teach online.

Her daughter, Christine Hooper, remembered her mother as a vibrant, intelligent, dignified, resourceful, unassuming and independent woman with a wry sense of humor who was admired by many.

An active community volunteer, Hooper diligently assisted Hyde Park Cats and the Tree House Humane Society with their cat rescue and fostering efforts. She had an incredible ability to connect with cats, especially with kittens, and never met a cat she did not love. She responsibly pet-sat for many Hyde Parkers.

Donations in her memory can be made to Hyde Park Cats,, Www.Hydeparkcats.Org/Donations and/or the Tree House, Www.Treehouseanimals.Org.

