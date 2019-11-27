POLICE BLOTTER

The University Of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) Reported The Following Incidents As Having Occurred Between Nov. 18 And Nov. 24.

On Monday, Nov. 18, At 10:45 A.M., a UCPD officer arrested an individual who attempted to punch a tow truck driver and damaged the victim’s truck at 5142 S. Greenwood Ave.

On Nov. 18 At 11:55 A.M., the UCPD arrested a person for causing a disturbance at 1556 E. 56th St.

On Nov. 18 At 6:18 P.M., the police received a call about unknown burglars gaining access to an apartment on the 1100 East block of Hyde Park Boulevard and stealing property. The Chicago Police are investigating.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, At 10:05 P.M., a victim reported that a suspect, described as a 25- to 30-year-old 6-foot-tall Black man weighing 200 pounds, directed her down an alley off the 1300 East block of 47th Street and jumped behind her, displayed a weapon, sexually assaulted her and stole property before he told her she could leave. She flagged down a UCPD officer, who contacted the Chicago Police, and she declined medical attention. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

On Sunday, Nov. 24, At 10:40 A.M., three suspects, described as Black men, two in dark closing and another in a white-striped windbreaker, white jeans and red underwear, struck a victim, causing him to fall to the ground, and forcibly took his keys of a parked car at 5706 S. Blackstone Ave. They drove off in the car, striking two other cars as they fled. The victim declined medical attention. Detectives are investigating, and no one is in custody.

