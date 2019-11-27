Small Business Saturday campaign grows to 8 days

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

To fulfill shoppers’ needs for the upcoming holiday season and build support for small local businesses, the South East Chicago Commission (SECC) has launched its annual holiday “Shop Local” campaign with 56 businesses located in Hyde Park, Kenwood, Oakland and Washington Park, Woodlawn.

“This is an exciting year. We’ve expanded the length of our campaign to eight days of shopping, beginning with Small Business Saturday,” said Diane Burnham, executive director of SECC. “Last year we had 30 businesses and our Grand Prize was a Microsoft Surface Pro. This year we’ve committed nearly $10,000 to activate and promote 55 small businesses on the near South Side with a $500 Shopping Spree.”

From Friday, Nov. 30, to Saturday, Dec. 7, when shoppers spend $25 or more at one of the 56 business retailers, they will be entered to win the grand prize of a $500 shopping spree and a custom gift basket. Chicago residents, neighbors and visitors must register online by 10 a.m. on Dec. 8 to enter the grand prize drawing.

In Hyde Park, some of the local businesses involved in the event includes Café53, Philz Coffee, Busted Bra Shop, Kilwins, Modern Cooperative, Vanille Patisserie, Wesley’s Shoes, The Silver Room, First Aid Comics, Harper Theater, Toys et. Cetera and more.

The “Shop Local” campaign is one of the hallmarks of SECC’s Business District Program that aims to support business sustainability and growth projects that bring significant economic impact to the community. This year’s campaign is supported by Bank of America and PNC Bank and is a collaboration with Downtown Hyde Park, 51st Street Business Association, Quad Communities Development Corporation and Washington Park Chamber of Commerce.

