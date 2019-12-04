75 students at Kozminski receive free bikes and helmets from a national organization

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

While it was a very normal school day for many students at Kozminski Community Academy, other students received early Christmas gifts – new bikes and helmets – and the students’ joyous reaction echoed through the halls.

On Dec. 4, kindergarten to 2nd-grade students, their parents and their teachers filled Kozminski’s auditorium to receive 75 new bikes. Volunteers helped each student test their new bikes and adjusted their seats and helmets. The bike donation was organized by Can’d Aid as a part of their Trail and Treads program that promotes healthy, active lifestyles.

Logan Firehammer, program coordinator at Can’d Aid, said the group is “a nonprofit organization based out of Longmont, Colorado, but we work nationwide, and we believe in people-powered do-goodery. What that means is that we believe that every person is capable of doing good and should do good. We work to give people throughout communities the opportunity to do just that.”

Can’d Aid gathered more than 70 volunteers on the evening of Dec. 3, at Binny’s Beverage Depot, 1720 N Marcey St., to assemble the bicycles.

For many students at Kozminski, it was their first bike and helmet — “I think everybody remembers the freedom that came with their first bike and so, being able to give that opportunity to a child is something that feels really awesome. We’re really excited for the kids to get out there,” said Firehammer.

Along with the excitement of the kids and the satisfaction of volunteers, Firehammer said, “I think today is just amazing for all of the volunteers here as well as the kids. Seeing the faces on the kids was absolutely priceless.”

