Boys team starts season with a win and a loss

BY JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

The Kenwood boys basketball team split its first two games of the regular season, losing 53-52 to St. Rita High School, but rebounding to defeat Englewood Urban Prep 74-41 on Wednesday at the Riverside Brookfield Thanksgiving tournament.

The victory was the first for new Broncos head coach Justin Bowen.

“My first game was definitely exciting,” Bowen said about his first game as head coach of the Broncos. “I was looking forward to showcasing my guys.”

William Bishop-Green led the Broncos in scoring against Urban Prep with 19 points.

The Broncos defense proved stifling, helping the Broncos build a 17-pont lead at halftime.

Kenwood senior guard Roland McCoy, who was the Broncos’ second highest scorer with 16 points, expressed his support for the coach after his first win.

“I’m very proud of Coach Bowen,” McCoy said. “(I believe) this is the first of many wins to come.”

Bowen also said he was very proud of his team’s first-half defensive effort in the St. Rita game when the Broncos forced the Mustangs into several turnovers with their pressure defense.

The Broncos held a three-point lead with 1:15 remaining in the fourth quarter but lost the ball on a turnover leading to free throws by the Mustangs. After trimming the lead to 52-51, the Mustang defense forced a stop and scored in transition making the score 53-52 with 5.7 seconds remaining in the game.

The Broncos offense had one last opportunity to score but their shot was blocked as time expired.

McCoy led his team in scoring against St. Rita with 17 points.

