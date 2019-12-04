Engineering publication names 41st Street Pedestrian Bridge ‘Midwest Project of the Year’

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Twelve months after it opened, Engineering News-Record magazine named the 41st Street Pedestrian Bridge “Midwest Project of the Year,” lauding designer F.H. Paschen for its the twin-arched, single-arch-supported structure that overcame serious structural challenges.

In August, magazine awarded the bridge the best Midwestern project in the landscape/urban development category.

“From the erection of the curving steel sections, to the fabrication of project-specific concrete forms for the varying shaped piers with aesthetic formliners, to the installation of the curving stainless steel handrails, the construction staff’s dedication to the details and to quality is evident with the finished product, which appears flawless,” said Michael Eichten, engineering firm AECOM’s lead design engineer, in a statement.

The 1,500-foot bridge is supported by single arches inclined on the outside of its curves. It opened six months ahead of schedule, under budget and with no recordable incidents.

Chicago Department of Transportation Chief Bridge Engineer Luis D. Benitez said the bridge has exceeded CDOT’s expectations, calling it “a true structural and ground-breaking achievement that is an investment in the local community stimulating economic and recreational growth.

From afar and up close, the bridge’s curving features are smooth and seamless and exceed the expectations of the City of Chicago, and the architect.”

