Girls win Township Tip-off tourney; start 4 – 0
BY JOSEPH PHILLIPS
Sports writer
The Kenwood girls basketball improved to 4-0 on the season with a 70-47 victory over Lindblom in the championship game of the Township Top-off Classic Basketball Tournament.
The Lady Broncos were outscored 18-16 in the first quarter but came back with a 17-7 second quarter to build a 33-25 lead at the half.
In the second half, the Lady Broncos continued to roll offensively as they built the lead to more than 20 points. Sophomore Whitney Dunn finished with a game-high 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting, and teammate Brianna McDaniel finished with 17 points on 8-of-13 shooting.
Jakya Amos led Lindblom with 19 points.
Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game:
Whitney Dunn, Kenwood, 22 points.
Brianna McDaniel, Kenwood, 17 points.