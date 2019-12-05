Hyde Park Neighborhood Club soliciting community’s help with supply drive

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The Hyde Park Neighborhood Club is asking for the neighborhood’s help with a supply drive for its “Early Childhood Play ‘N Learn” program through a wish list posted on Amazon.

The program is in need of updated materials for crafts, sensory play and gross motor activities for children under 5.

“I think this is an easy way for people to give, and they know exactly where their money’s going,” said Development Director Sarah Diwan. “Even more important than they know where it goes, this is way for people with limited income to participate. We have items on the list for people as low as $3.99.”

Money donations can be sent to the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club at 5480 S. Kenwood Ave.

Donations are tax-deductible; their 501(c)3 tax ID/EIN is 36-218-2044.

