Kenwood boys basketball team falls 76-75 to Corliss at home

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

The Kenwood’s boys basketball team suffered a tough 76-75 loss to Corliss High School Tuesday night on their home floor.

“I think we came out and played hard,” said Justin Bowen, head coach of the Broncos, “But I don’t think we played very smart.”

Bowen said he was very disappointed in his team’s first-half performance. He said the team came out sluggish and committed 19 turnovers in the first two quarters of play.

The one bright spot for the Broncos in the first half was the play of senior forward Darnell King. King scored 14 points in the half, which ended with Corliss leading 27 – 26.

In the second half, the visiting Trojan defense had no answer for King, as he added 22 more points for a game-high total of 36.

King’s offensive explosion left the Broncos with an opportunity to tie the game down the stretch with a three-pointer at the end of regulation. But the referees counted

Bronco point guard Kendall Martin’s shot was ruled a two-point basket as time expired.

The loss left the Broncos with a 2 – 3 record for the season. Over the Thanksgiving break, Kenwood defeated Proviso West, but lost to Riverside Brookfield.

The Broncos’ next game will be played at the Chicago Elite Classic on Dec. 6. versus Brooks College Prep. Game time is 6 p.m. at Wintrust Arena.

