Kenwood grad competing for $100,000 scholarship to continue education at Morehouse College

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

A 2018 Kenwood Academy graduate and student at Morehouse College in Atlanta has a chance to win a $100,000 scholarship through a Dr. Pepper-sponsored football-throwing competition this weekend at the Big Ten Football Championship Game in Indianapolis

Joseph Beard, a sophomore studying political science and Hyde Park native, was not, however, on Kenwood’s football team. He came across the Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway while looking for additional scholarships and made a video to enter into the competition.

“I was looking for things that would be easy to apply to or didn’t require so much essay-based writing,” Beard said in a phone interview. “I was looking for something that I could really show who I was.” He filmed the video with a friend on an iPhone.

As a twin and part of a family of five, having a sister in college at the same time has proven to be financially difficult. But as a political science graduate, he aspires to a career in diplomacy and progressive policymaking.

“I view every conversation as an opportunity for change. My lifetime ambition is to become an amplifier for change in my local, national and global community,” he says in the video. “I want to live in a world where conversation invokes peace. I want to have more time to advocate, one conversation” — he pauses to catch a bottle of pop, flashing a smile — “and Dr. Pepper at a time.”

Beard and the other competitors will stand 5 yards from a 9-foot replica of a Dr. Pepper can with a 2-foot hole; they will have 30 seconds to throw as many footballs as possible into it. All finalists will have $2,500 scholarship; the second-place competitor wins $25,000. Beard says he has spent 30 to 60 minutes practicing every day in Hyde Park.

“This semester I had to leave, and thankfully I had enough credits to be able to do that,” he explained; he had been awarded a scholarship last year dependent on maintaining his GPA but lost it as he battled major depressive disorder. “I wasn’t going to class; I was depressed and sad all the time, and I ended the school year with a 2.8 (GPA), and I needed a 3.0 to continue my scholarship.”

“This scholarship will allow me to finish out debt-free at Morehouse. That’s part of the reason I applied and feel adamant about winning,” he said. The son of a truck driver and grocery cashier, Beard did not qualify to take out large student loans. “I’ve just been doing a lot of scholarships and everything to be able to come back for the spring semester.”

Beard came into Morehouse with enough existing college credits that he has not been set back too much, and he says he will be able to return even if he does not win the $100,000.

“I’ll be focused on getting my academic scholarship back with Morehouse,” he said. “I’m just going to keep praying that this Dr. Pepper scholarship goes my way, and if not, I did apply to over 40 other scholarships as well.”

“I’m trying to share my story, that even if you are going through things, you shouldn’t allow that to stop you from achieving something that you already started,” he said. “There’s always the opportunity to finish something that you started, if you really want it.”

