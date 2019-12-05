Provost Daniel Diermeier to leave U. of C. at end of academic year

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

Provost Daniel Diermeier will leave the University of Chicago on July 1 to become chancellor of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, the U. of C. announced on Nov. 4.

“The values that originally defined the founding of the University of Chicago still govern its daily life,” Diermeier said in a statement. “They provide a sense of lasting identity that allows the University to evolve, grow and reinforce its fundamental values. Having served this wonderful institution, first as dean of the Harris School and then as provost, has been a great honor and a profound responsibility.

“I look forward to following the continued success of this great university.”

Diermeier was born in Germany and received his doctorate in political science at the University of Rochester in New York. A member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, he became dean of the Harris School of Public Policy in 2014, when he received a Guggenheim Fellowship, and he became U. of C. provost, the school’s chief academic officer, in 2016.

“I am deeply grateful for Daniel’s many contributions to the University, and for the energy and insight that he has brought to a wide range of priorities,” said U. of C. President Robert Zimmer in the statement. “His work produced a positive legacy of academic eminence that will continue to benefit faculty, students, staff and the University as a whole for years to come.”

Zimmer said he will seek faculty input on Diermeier’s successor in the coming weeks before naming a successor early in 2020.

In another statement, Vanderbilt Board of Trust Chairman Bruce R. Evans said Diermeier “shares Vanderbilt’s commitment to making an elite education accessible to all qualified students, regardless of their background or ability to pay, a commitment informed by his own experiences as a first-generation college student.”

Diermeier’s four-year term has been eventful for the U. of C. The school made national headlines at the beginning of the academic year in 2016, when undergraduate dean John Ellison wrote to the Class of 2020 to tell them that the university does not support “trigger warnings” or “safe spaces,” nor would it cancel controversial individuals’ invitations to speak on campus.

Zimmer and Diermeier returned to that theme on Nov. 13, 2016, when the election of President Donalt Trump “generated waves of disturbing, exclusionary and sometimes threatening behavior around the country, particularly concerning gender and minority status.” They promised “unwavering commitment (to) the values of diversity and inclusion, as well as free expression and open discourse.”

“The current national environment underscores the importance of this work,” they continued. “It means that we need to manifest these values more rather than less, demand more of ourselves as a community, and together be forthright and bold in demonstrating what our community aspires to be.”

A month later, Diermeier addressed outside groups posting Nazi imagery around the Hyde Park campus — a subject to which he had to return in March 2017. Just before Trump’s inauguration, he wrote an update about what the U. of C. was doing to support undocumented and international students and staff.

On Jan. 30, 2017, he and Zimmer wrote to Trump after he banned immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries: “We strongly urge that the methods of doing so be examined and thought through carefully, so that the many people who can add so much to the country through immigration have the opportunity to do so, and those who are doing so already are treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

Statements about protections for students receiving Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals assistance continued into 2019.

In September 2017, just before The New York Times broke the news of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s record of sexual abuse and rape and touched off the Me Too movement, Diermeier wrote to the university and highlighted campus resources and reporting options for sexual misconduct. He did so again in March 2018.

Diermeier presided over the creation of the Office for Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Support. On Sept. 20, 2018, he announced that the U. of C. would participate in the Association of American Universities’ climate survey, which found that 8.7% of U. of C. students reported having nonconsensual sexual contact; 21.8% of undergraduate women reported having experienced sexual assault.

Education and labor relations have intertwined over the course of Diermeier’s term. In May 2018, adjunct professors and lecturers ratified their first union contract with the U. of C., averting a strike threat.

This October, Diermeier announced groundbreaking changes to the U. of C. humanities and social science doctoral programs: More funding for students without a five-year limit for them to finish their degrees alongside enrollment caps. It came after the unrecognized Graduate Students Union (GSU) launched a three-day strike against the school in June.

Under Diermeier, the U. of C. has been adamantly opposed to GSU, which won a 2017 National Labor Relations Board election to represent graduate students as a bargaining unit but withdrew from the federal process the next year, when the now-Republican-dominated federal agency seemed primed to do away with graduate students’ right to collective bargaining, a move it instigated earlier this year.

In June, Diermeier said graduate student unionization would “fundamentally alter” the U. of C.’s “decentralized, faculty-led approach to graduate education” and “would not address many of the critical concerns students and faculty have identified, and could put current progress at risk.” He said the administration believes “strongly that doctoral education is most impactful when faculty work directly with students, without a third-party mediating and defining those relationships.”

a.gettinger@hpherald.com