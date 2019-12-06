Drexel Boulevard bike lanes to stay at original position as CDOT finishes road striping

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Construction work on Drexel Boulevard through Bronzeville and Kenwood is nearing its completion, as crews will finish road-striping by Dec. 9, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT). The bike lanes along the boulevard will stay next to its median.

Cycling advocates came out en masse to an Oct. 16 meeting organized by Ald. Sophia King (4th), who floated installing a second parking lane next to the median with a bike lane to its right or allowing to park in the median-side bike lane over the weekends. Motorists will not be allowed to park in the bike lanes at any time.

“I’m glad that community members quickly came together to show their overwhelming support for keeping the status quo of the Drexel Boulevard bike lanes,” said activist Steven Quispe, who attended the meeting. “Recent cyclist deaths across Chicago, including Lee Luellen’s last month on 67th and Stony Island, underscores the necessity of investment and protection of safe infrastructure for people on bikes.”

Drexel Boulevard is one of three protected bike routes linking the area around Hyde Park-Kenwood to the Loop, alongside King Drive and the Lakefront Trail.

King’s office said she had no comment.

hpherald@hpherald.com