Police seek suspect accused of soliciting Kenwood teenager

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Chicago Police detectives are seeking a suspect with a unique hair style after he followed a 16-year-old and showed him a video of the suspect performing a sex act.

Sometime between 7:15 and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 4, the suspect began following the juvenile as he walked on the 4700 South block of Lake Park Avenue; he then approached the juvenile and said he was looking for 16- to 18-year-old males before showing him the video. The suspect is described as a Black man with a dark complexion in his late 20s or early 30s, 5-feet-8- to 9-inches tall weighing 200 pounds.

Police say the suspect was wearing a blue jean jacket, a burgundy hoodie and faded, saggy blue jeans. They add that he wore his hair in two twisted braids from the front of his head to the back along the right and left sides and tied together in the back. He had a little stubble.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 312-747-8380.

