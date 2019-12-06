Presidential candidate Andrew Yang campaigns at U. of C.

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang brought his campaign to the University of Chicago on Thursday, appearing with David Axelrod on “The Axe Files” and describing his decision to run for president after realizing America’s business model is killing jobs.

“It was clear to me that a reason why (President Donald Trump) won was that we’ve blasted 4 million manufacturing jobs in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Wisconsin — the swing states we needed to win and didn’t win. And what we did to those jobs, we’re now doing to retail jobs, call center jobs, factory jobs,” he said. “Technology is fundamentally transforming our labor force and our way of life.”

He said Amazon is absorbing $20 billion a year in business, paying no taxes and closing 30% of U.S. stores and malls. He said the country’s most-common occupation is a retail clerk, and the most-common retail clear is a 39-year-old woman making $9 to $10 hourly.

So, Yang launched his campaign on the signature platform of a “Freedom Dividend:” $1,000 annually to every American, akin to the Government Pension Fund of Norway or the Alaska Permanent Fund, which this year gave out $1,606 in individual payouts to every resident of the Last Frontier from oil revenues.

Axelrod brought up Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences laureate Paul Krugman’s New York Times op-ed, in which he observed that worker productivity (“how we measure the extent to which workers are being replaced by machines”) is growing more slowly in recent years than it did in the past and that Yang’s premise that automation is destroying jobs wholesale is inaccurate.

Yang said economists say automation is responsible for most manufacturing job loss, that U.S. labor force participation and interstate migration rates have declined. He urged Krugman to go to Midwestern industrial communities and tell them that automation is not a problem.

“I couldn’t agree more that the goal has to be to try to create fulfilling jobs,” Yang said. “But … if you put $1,000 a month in the hands of everyone in a town in Missouri — let’s say there’re 10,000 adults, that’s $10 million more in disposable income every single month. Where will the money go? It will go to car repairs and daycare expenses and Little League sign-ups and local organizations. It will end up creating new jobs right there in that community that actually reflect the needs and the values of that community.”

Yang said he realized during the Great Recession that his Ivy League classmates worked in the financial institutions that crashed the economy.

“I quit my job, I donated some money to start a nonprofit, Venture for America, and I called rich friends with this question: ‘Do you love America?'” Yang said. He recalled that U. of C. students can make a distinction between management consulting firms. “These dreams are pushed upon you, because of the market and how it dominates our society to that extent. And to me, if the market dominated where our talent and energy is going, we are going to destroy ourselves.”

He estimated that Venture for America brought 3,000 jobs into 15 cities over the past 7 years. All the while, more jobs kept disappearing: “If you fly between St. Louis and San Francisco or Michigan and Manhattan, you felt like you were traversing decades or dimensions of ways of life, and not just a few time zones.”

Yang said that Western European countries have repealed “wealth taxes” like those Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) have proposed, because they have not generated expected revenue.

“If you’re going to pursue that call for the United States of America, you need a really robust explanation as to why it would work here in a way it did not work in any of those countries,” he said.

He observed the myriad miseries that the U.S. health care system engenders, from people staying in jobs they hate for the insurance or people going bankrupt because of medical costs, and said the system is designed to generate profits for devise and pharmaceutical companies and private insurers.

“We need to realign the incentives of our health care system towards our own well-being,” he said. “I’m for many of the principles behind the ‘Medicare for All’ plans that are out there. To me, the challenge is to out-compete private insurance and push it out of the market over time without just banning it wholesale.”

Asked how his own experience affected his view of immigration, one of the 2020 election’s most-hotly debated topics, Yang said that U.S. competitiveness on the global stage depends on whether immigrants will continue seeking education, business opportunities and new lives here.

“If we lose that battle, we’re going to lose big time,” he said.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Yang’s rhetoric about race and ethnicity has been controversial within Asian American circles, where critics accuse him of playing into stereotypes.

“I think Americans recognize a joke when they hear it; I also think that these stereotypes seem more ridiculous when they’re dragged into the light. I’m very, very proud of being the first Asian American man to run for president as a Democrat,” Yang said, saying American society has become “unduly punitive and in some cases even vindictive.

“If someone makes a misstatement, and then we respond in outrage and they lose their job, a week later most of us have forgotten about it and aren’t outraged anymore. But the person still lost their job,” he continued. “Clearly the consequences don’t necessarily match up to the error, particularly when we’re all human. We all make mistakes. We should respond with a higher degree of grace and forgiveness when someone else minces their argument.”

Axelrod also asked Yang for his response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) announcement Thursday morning that the Democrats would begin drafting impeachment charges against Trump. Yang said it is the right thing to do, though he cautioned the repercussions of throwing more attention, even through impeachment, on a president who thrives on it.

He said impeachment will increase polarization; if the process is unsuccessful, he fears Trump will project his innocence and his supporters their belief that the trial was a wasteful distraction.

“I do want to say that we should not have any illusions about the most-likely outcome unless approximately two dozen Republican senators change their minds when it goes to trial in the Senate,” he said. “Right now, unfortunately, there have been no Republicans that have seemed like they’re on a fact-finding mode; they’re more in obstructionist, defend-the-president mode.”

Furthermore, Yang said no voters on the campaign trail have asked him about impeachment: “I think Americans are tired of a particular narrative, and they’re more interested in what’s happening in their own homes and communities with their families.”

“Folks realize that I’m not ideological. I just want to improve people’s lives,” he said. “The Freedom Dividend is also bipartisan … Conservatives don’t hate economic power in citizens’ hands. What they hate is a giant bureaucracy making everyone’s decisions. So after we get this dividend in our hands to make us stronger, healthier, less stressed out, mentally healthier, it will start to knit together our political culture.”

a.gettinger@hpherald.com