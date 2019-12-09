Families, businesses welcome the holidays

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

MRINALINI PANDEY

Local families of Hyde Park welcomed in the holiday season by participating in the fourth annual Hyde Park Holly Day.

Despite the gloomy, cold weather on Saturday, Dec. 7, families participated in activities throughout the neighborhood from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The U. of C. in partnership with the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce, South East Chicago Commission and Downtown Hyde Park put together free activities for families along 53rd Street, connecting residents with local businesses. Residents were able to see a free screening of “Frozen 2,” take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus or get autographs from their favorite characters like Batman and Spiderman.

Inside The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave., — where much of the fun took place throughout the day— families were having a wonderful time taking pictures with Buddy the Elf; Mama Fresh Chicago organized a photoshoot with Soul Santa and Mrs. Claus; other families were at holiday craft tables decorating cards. Terica McCormick, a south side resident, was visiting the Holly Day event for the first time with her five-month-old son Gabriel McCormick dressed as little Santa. She had learned about the event from social media and was there with her friends to enjoy family friendly activities.

Although families had to wait in long lines to take pictures, it didn’t damper anyone’s fun especially not for Otima Doyle and her 2-year old twins, Ari and Tati. Ari and Tati got a chance to snap a picture with Santa and decorate a card to take home.

“We were excited to see that there was a Black Santa, we wanted to take a picture with a Black Santa. We heard through the grapevine that this was a nice event last year, so we wanted to come. Also, we follow Mama Fresh events,” said Doyle.

After spending time with Santa and Buddy Elf at The Promontory, other families ventured out onto 53rd Street where they were able to see several holiday-themed ice sculptures along 53rd Street between Lake Park and Woodlawn carved by an artist from Nadeau Ice Sculptures.

Many families and their young children dropped by the Hyatt Place, Jolly Pumpkin, Native Foods, Vanille Patisserie, Nando’s, Capital One Cafe to take photos and grab an autograph from Elsa, Anna, Spiderman and Batman between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. When Elsa appeared at Vanille Patisserie, the lines of her toddler fans and their parents waiting to meet her ran all the way outside the bakery store. At Kilwins, many children queued up to meet Batman. All the costumed characters cordially hugged and greeted children, many of whom were initially timid and shy, as their parents took pictures.

Many parents brought their children chocolate, cookies and food from local restaurants where costumed characters were, making the event mutually beneficial for families and local businesses. According to Darrian, an employee of Kilwins, there was an increase in sales on Saturday,

“It’s been a pretty hectic day. The kids have been enjoying Batman. We’ve had a lot of people since 12 p.m.; there have been hundreds of people,” said Darrian. He estimated about 50% of people visiting Batman bought chocolate from the store and said that sells were better than usual.

The day ended with families hanging out with Buddy the Elf and Reindeer at the Hyde Park Shopping Center.

