New grocery will open Wednesday in South Shore

After waiting six years for a grocery store to open, residents of South Shore will be able to purchase fresh food when Local Market by Shop and Save opens Wednesday, Dec. 11, in the Jeffery Plaza, 7101 S. Jeffery Blvd.

A ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. will launch the area’s new grocery, and the first 500 customers will receive a shopping bag filled with food. According to a press release, there will be a jazz band playing, arts and craft activities for children and familiar animated characters to welcome everyone.

During a community meeting in March, Eva Jakubowsky, owner of Shop and Save, promised that the 62,000-square-foot grocery store will offer fresh produce, fresh meat, deli, premade food to the store and have items in the store that fit the community’s needs by hosting local vendors.

“We listened to the community and tried to incorporate all of the amenities residents said they wanted,” says Jakubowski. “This was a very lengthy process, but we’ve had such an amazing outreach from the community at large and so many people are counting on us.”

Jakubowski, also, promised to employ residents from the community to retain employees and grow the store. According to a press release, after a hiring fair, the Jakubowski expects to hire approximately 130 full and part-time employees with many coming from the community.

Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) was a part of the push to get the grocery store, she said, “I’ve worked very closely with Eva and Cezary [Eva’s Husband and business partner] and residents will be very pleased with the final product. This hasn’t been an easy journey for anyone. Not everyone has a car. So, grocery shopping had become a real hardship.”

In addition to the store, the Jakubowskis own the shopping center and are taking input from residents about the types of retail they would like to see at the plaza.

