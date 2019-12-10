History mingles with artwork at the annual Art Open House

By MRINALINI PANDEY

Contributing writer

The 48th Annual Art Open House filled the historic Hutchins House, 4810 S Ellis Ave., with the works of numerous artists on Dec. 7.

Visitors not only browsed among the works on display, but also had an opportunity to see the first floor of the Kenwood home that features a four-wall mural of the 1893 Columbian Exposition. The Hutchins House was built shortly after the Exposition and served as St. George’s School for girls from 1946-64. It was bought by retired UChicago professor Anthony Kossiakoff in 1998.

Featured artwork this year included jewelry by Liz Clary, painted objects by Katherine Kampf, quilts and bags by Penny Pane Nichols, photography by Linda Erf Swift, ceramics by Aveva Yufit, pottery by Pamela Johnson-Howe, and silk wearables by Linda Roberts. This year’s guest artists included jewelry by Marti DeBoer and crochet items by Susan Tecktiel. The works of these independent artists offered many unique options for handmade gifts for the holiday season.

Johnson-Howe and DeBoer were stationed in the dining hall where the four-wall mural provided a perfect backdrop for their art pieces. Johnson-Howe’s colorfully detailed and textured ceramic vases, plates, cups, and cone-shaped candle holders offered a great collection of functional art pottery. Laid in hues of greens, blues, and browns with a pop of burnt orange and shades of gold, a recurring pattern of intricate flowers and leaf designs emerge on her pottery items.

“I started in 2010, but I wasn’t really very serious, so I did 10 weeks here, 10 weeks there, until about four or five years ago when I got a little more serious,” Johnson-Howe said. “So now I am pretty much full-time, which means I am holed up in the basement until 4 in the morning working because like most people who are creative it’s the middle of the night that works the best.”

About five years ago when Aveva Yufit, the regular potter for the Annual Art Open House went on a sabbatical, Nichols (one of the current organizers) approached Johnson-Howe to substitute for Yufit.

“Two years ago, they called and made me a permanent member. They have a no-compete clause; they can’t have two of any one thing. But Aveva thought it was fine because our work- there is nothing alike, I don’t think we detract from one another,” Johnson-Howe said, adding, “I only do four shows in a year. And this (art open house) is so enjoyable and I think the people love it. They are very loyal. I recognize almost everyone who comes to the show. Which doesn’t always happen. You know people go once and then they don’t come back. So, it’s really nice, you know, it’s such a nice sense of community and the history of the show is kind of interesting.”

Irene Freelain, a longtime resident of Hyde Park who attended the art open house last year and this year after a long hiatus, said she was there to support the local artists some of whom were her friends. Former State Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie who was there buying politically themed cards for her feminist friends and political acquaintances said she had been a regular at the art open house.

Linda Erf Swift, photography artist and one of the current organizers, was stationed in the foyer area of the house with her calendars, cards, prints etc. She has been practicing photography for over a decade and does a lot of project-based photo-series, and she displayed pictures from her travels to India and Nepal.

Nichols, who has been quilting since 1998, presented an assortment of tooth fairy pillows, embroidered framed art, and tote bags, much of it with animal patterns.

“I was at college and I had to learn something that I didn’t know how to do,” Nichols said. “And I went to college after raising my kids, so, I didn’t graduate until I was 50, and now I quilt.

“I used to come to it (the art open house) because friends of mine were involved in it. And now Liz, whose mother was one of the founding members, Aveva, who does pottery, and me are the oldest members of the group.

“This kind of art open house is more personal, and we have the same people who come here every year. And this is really the only thing that I do. I do this stuff because I love it, and this is the only place I come to sell.”

