Kenwood grad wins $10,000 in Dr. Pepper football-toss, has GoFundMe set up for tuition donations

Joseph Beard, a 2018 Kenwood Academy graduate and student at Morehouse College in Atlanta, won $10,000 at the Dr. Pepper-sponsored football-throwing competition held over last weekend’s the Big Ten Football Championship Game in Indianapolis.

The political science major and Hyde Park native, was not, however, on Kenwood’s football team. Beard is a twin and part of a family of five; having a sister in college at the same time has proven to be financially difficult. He came across the Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway while looking for additional scholarships and made a video to enter into the competition.

“I’m extremely happy about walking away with what I did,” Beard said after the contest. “Although it is not the amount that I was hoping for, it is still enough to make a dent toward what I needed to go back to Morehouse in the spring.”

Beard has been on a leave of absence after losing his academic scholarship, as he battled major depressive disorder that caused him to miss class. The son of a truck driver and grocery cashier, Beard did not qualify to take out large student loans.

Nevertheless, he said the time away has not majorly affected his academic plans, as he came into Morehouse with existing college credits. He said he is focused on getting his academic scholarship back and has applied to 40 other scholarships. He has a GoFundMe set up for tuition donations

“Once back at Morehouse in the spring, I plan on getting above a 3.0 (GPA) to have my academic scholarship reissued,” he said, “so I don’t have to go through as much of a struggle to get back where I started.”

