Broncos beat Brooks, lose to Lincoln Park

BY SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

Kenwood’s boys basketball team went 1-1 over the weekend – defeating Brooks College Prep 55-50 on Dec. 6 but losing 49-48 to Lincoln Park on Dec. 7 at the 8th Annual Chicago Elite Classic.

In their game against Brooks, the Broncos were led by the hot shooting of forward Darnell King. King, who had a 36-point outburst against Corliss over the Thanksgiving weekend, scored eight of his game high 18 points in the first quarter. Despite King’s effort, the Broncos trailed 20-17 at halftime.

In the second half, King and the Broncos offense outscored Brooks 38-30 to close out the game to notch Kenwood’s third victory of the season.

In Game 2 at the Elite Classic, Kenwood came up just short, losing a one-point heartbreaker to Lincoln Park at Wintrust Arena.

The Broncos outscored Lincoln Park 18-12 in the 3rd quarter, but they surrendered the lead in the closing seconds of the game.

King’s game-high 23 points were not enough to offset Lincoln Park’s 1-2 punch of guard Ismail Habib and center Romel Howard, who both finished with 17 points.

Hyde Park Herald Players of The Games:

Game 1: Darnell King, Kenwood, 18 points; Milan Williams, Brooks, 10 points.

Game 2: Darnell King, Kenwood, 23 points. Ismail Habib and center Romel Howard, Lincoln Park, both finished with 17 points.

s.smylie@hpherald.com