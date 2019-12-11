Going with the floe: cold music from Grossman Ensemble charms many an ear

By M.L. RANTALA

Classical Music Critic

The Chicago Center for Contemporary Composition (CCCC) at the University of Chicago held its first concert by the Grossman Ensemble a year ago and its second season of Grossman concerts began Friday night at the Logan Center. Four composers introduced their new compositions before four world premiere performances by the ensemble.

The ensemble is made up of 13 musicians: a string quartet plus flute, oboe, clarinet, saxophone, horn, harp, piano, and two percussion players. And they were searing hot for Tania León’s “Ritmicas.” The 76-year-old León put rhythm on display in each of the five short movements. Latin dance rhythms such as the Rumba were pert and pronounced, and the syncopation was vigorous and engaging. The music swayed and swaggered and at times even featured endearing hiccuppy staggers.

The ensemble gave the music their all, with a shining performance that drew out the excitement and exhilaration of León’s work.

New music presenters often struggle to find an audience, but the CCCC has had solid footing and a strong core audience from the very beginning. The four Grossman Ensemble concerts to date have all attracted audiences of over 200, which is a remarkable achievement. The audience isn’t just admirable in size, it is notable for its warmth and receptiveness. This may be explained in part by the fact that it’s pretty clear that the University of Chicago’s music department, students and faculty alike, are there in force. But the appeal is much broader than just the university, with the cozy orange seats also taken up by new music enthusiasts of all ages not only drawn from Hyde Park but from the entire city.

This audience embraced León and her music, and she returned their appreciation after the performance with some interesting remarks about her career to date. It was a pleasure and privilege to meet her after the concert. She told me she is optimistic about the new music scene. I asked about advice to young composers. She said young composers “should be themselves as much as they can from the very beginning” because she believes in authenticity, adding “your inner soul will point the way.”

Two works on the program concerned themselves in whole or in part to very cold weather. The music of Alison Yun-Fei Jiang, a UChicago student originally from Canada, opened the concert. Her “Winter Music” in three movements (Snowfall, Footprints, and Prayers) was a stunning example of capturing nonmusical ideas in music.

Jiang’s composition opened with quiet piano notes and as other instruments joined in, an icy landscape was clearly established. As the music progressed, it was easy to imagine falling snow and even later an avalanche. I had guessed that the Footprints movement would suggest a solitary scene where a walker might wonder where the marks from feet had come from. But instead, it seemed to me that she was drawing pictures of the indentations in snow left behind by frisky animals going about their daily journeys in search of food.

The final movement put Jiang’s ability to create a sense of mystical and quiet on display. It was luminous.

Anthony Cheung, a UChicago assistant professor and one of the co-directors of the Grossman Ensemble (along with Augusta Read Thomas and Sam Pluta), introduced his “Double Allegories.” His goal was to express complementary ideas (touch and heat, solitude and winter, breath and air) in musical terms.

As part of his introduction, he had the musicians give examples of some of the techniques used to create his soundscape, such as using a tool pushed against the harp strings to alter the sound. It was a very helpful and interesting way to prepare the audience.

Cheung’s music is complex, and he looks both forward (with new techniques and the like) as well as backwards (by quoting other composers). He dedicated the work to Joseph Koerner and the musicians of the Grossman Ensemble.

The final work on the program was “Workaround” by UChicago student Will Myers. He expressed concern that labor by musicians can be exploited, sometimes in ways we don’t consciously acknowledge. For example, he writes in his program notes that “performers’ labor is often expected to be invisible — the ideal of an ‘effortless’ performance is instilled in performers early on.” His solution to this, his “Workaround,” was to write a 15-minute composition where after 11 minutes of his own score, the musicians are invited to do their own thing. “The workaround lies in the performers recognizing and exercising their individual and collective power to refuse to participate in the cycle.”

But did this composition give the musicians any true power? Were the members of the ensemble free to simply get up and leave the stage as soon as conductor Michael Lewanski walked away from the podium and strolled to the back of the stage? I doubt any member of the ensemble truly felt that freedom. Instead, we had four minutes of tentative sounds where it looked like the musicians were desperately counting down the moments until they could actually walk out the stage doors. Lewanski and percussionist Greg Beyer stood at the back of the stage toying around with a cowbell and for a moment I thought we might get a classical version of Christopher Walken’s “More Cowbell” sketch from “Saturday Night Live,” but alas that was not to be.

As I was biking home from the Logan, I wondered what would have happened if the musicians on stage had genuinely believed that they could withhold their labor. And if so, why wait until the 11-minute mark to do so, just because that was what Myers wanted? What if not 11 minutes into the 15-minute piece, but at the 10:27 mark, the musicians decided to sit silently and remain silent until the 15-minute mark and then stand for a bow. Then you reach, via the back door, an improvised homophone of John Cage’s “4’33”” and the musicians could tacitly gratify two composers with one silence. That would seem to really leverage the ensemble’s labor!

There’s a weird hubris in thinking that the way to show respect for musicians is to expect and require them to write the end of your piece for you. That is asking for more of their labor, not less.

Setting all that aside, however, the first 11 minutes of Myers composition unquestionably shows talent and originality. He is able to create complex layers of sound with a compelling coherence. In speaking to him, I found Myers to be a passionate advocate and he was generous enough to further explain aspects of his ideas to me in a detailed email. His desire to connect with audiences and work collegially is evident and admirable.