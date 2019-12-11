HP School of Dance gets ready for its 26th Nutcracker

By MRINALINI PANDEY

Contributing Writer

Left hand towards the bar,

Feel your rotators spiraling underneath you,

Zipping up those front muscles,

Long neck.

With these words, ballet mistress August Tye led the rehearsal session on Thursday evening at the Hyde Park School of Dance (HPSD) for this year’s Nutcracker ballet performance.

The Hyde Park School of Dance will present four performances of The Nutcracker December 13 to 15 at UChicago’s Mandell Hall, 1131 E 57th St.

The Nutcracker, an annual holiday staple, follows the story of Clara, Fritz, and the mysterious Uncle Drosselmeyer from the family’s Christmas party to battle with the Mouse King and his soldiers through the Land of Snow to the Kingdom of Sweets. The Nutcracker has been performed by the HPSD since its inception in 1993. This year will bring the school’s 26th Nutcracker performance.

August Tye, founding artistic director and ballet instructor at HPSD, said that The Nutcrackers is more traditional to the art of ballet. It’s a holiday story that, with amazing music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, offers a possibility of incorporating lots of fun dances, thus making it a natural fit for a dance company. “We didn’t do the full Nutcracker when we started out,” she said. “In the studio, I only had 7-8 students. So, we only did bits of the Nutcracker. But every Ballet school, you got to do the Nutcrackers.”

This year’s cast includes 190 students in the Nutcracker, 43 pre-ballet holiday dancers, about 24 adults, and a narrator for the 90-minute stage production.

“They (the pre-ballet dancers) are too young for the Nutcracker, but we do a little show so they can start getting on stage and building up the excitement of getting on stage. Before each Nutcracker there is a pre-ballet dance for the babies,” said Tye. The pre-ballet dancers are all aged between 4 and 6 years, and you must be at least 7 years old to audition for the Nutcracker.

For adult parts of the performance, there is a signup, and these roles are usually performed by the parents and grandparents of the school’s former and current pupils. Other highlights of HPSD’s Nutcracker feature Mother Ginger, whose role is performed by a celebrity guest from the community. One for each performance, this year’s Mother Gingers will be portrayed by the school’s founding board president Marilyn Sheperd, Lab School’s Lower School Principal Sylvie Anglin, Hyde Park business owner and alumni parent Peter McCarthy, assistant appellate defender and a HPSD board member Ginger Odom, and former board member and alumni parent Jana French. All the costumes for the ballet performance characters are designed by Jackie Sanders (costume mistress and ballet teacher) and handmade with the help of over 100 volunteers. A team of stage professionals and technicians also help with the production.

The room at HPSD intermittently filled with laughter and cheers throughout the practice session, but Tye underscored the importance of self-care and emphasized performing as a cohesive group and avoiding “looking like a bunch of individuals on stage.”

Another ballet instructor, Allyson Ratliff, who was leading the practice session for the “Waltz of Flowers” (last dance before finale) on Thursday, was hard on technique and emphasized on finesse and softness in the performance. “With a big piece like this with the core you want the dancers to dance together. The synchronization of the dancers is really important, but I also think they also [need to] look soft and pretty and kind of effortless, which is hard to do because there is so much effort involved. But just to make it seem easy and seamless,” she said.

Ratliff performed in HPSD’s very first Nutcracker 25 years ago when there were only seven people acting in the Nutcracker. After having moved away for a while since her first performance, Ratliff returned to teach ballet at HPSD 12 years ago.

Over last two decades and more, the Nutcracker at HPSD has evolved to accommodate its growing student population but not radically changed. About four years ago, Tye and her team changed the battle between the Nutcracker, the soldiers, and the mice army scene of the stage production into a breakdancing battle.

“We wanna be super inclusive. As a non-profit, we are a no-barrier dance school, so Nutcracker should also be that way,” Tye said. “Just because they don’t take ballet, why shouldn’t they be in the Nutcracker? So, we were finding roles to incorporate those dancers who don’t take ballet. It was a kind of leap of faith since Nutcracker is so classically based in ballet.”

The school focuses on showcasing its seniors since they have been at the school since they were very little. This year’s troupe features graduating seniors Julia Rademacher-Wedd, Aysha Blocker, and Laila May.

Blocker and May who have been dancing ballet since the age of 4 were inseparable at the dance rehearsals. In her 12th Nutcracker performance this year, May is playing the Sugarplum Fairy. Blocker who is playing the Spanish Lead, first participated in the Nutcracker at her best friend, May’s insistence. She travels from Indiana for the rehearsals, but occasionally stays at her friend’s home to accommodate long hours of rehearsals.

“So, I am always traveling with homework with me. On the weekends,” Blocker said, “I spend the night at one of my friend’s house, so I don’t have to keep traveling back and forth because of long hours on Saturdays. It’s no use to go home, sleep for four hours, get up, and then come back.”

The duo will sorely miss their tradition of sleepover during the Spring Show and their last Nutcracker performance with each other’s as best friends.

“One of my teachers put it nicely, saying, we are never all going to be in the same room again like this”, said May, adding that it is a very emotional moment for her, but she has not yet allowed herself to be overwhelmed by it. She is focusing on her final performance to be a good one. Both Blocker and May had high praise for their teachers and feel inspired to continue their passion for ballet in future.

For Rademacher-Wedd, this is her 14th Nutcracker performance at HPSD. “I am excited to enjoy it and not feel like oh well next year what will I be doing but it’s going to be very sad. Because this is how It’s been my December for the last 14 years has been, I do the Nutcracker. So next year it not going to be like that anymore. It’s going to be really strange,” she said.

Rademacher-Wedd started ballet at the age of 3 and currently also dances with the Whitney Young Team “Guys and Doll.s” Even though she admitted to occasional hurting feet, her energy never dipped throughout the practice session. “I really like that the training allows [and] it builds my body strength. As I train it literally shapes my muscles. It’s very familiar and elements that are the same but impossible to be comfortable.”, she said.

This year Rademacher-Wedd is partnering with Jesse Florell in the Nutcracker as the Dew-drop Couple for the “Waltz of Flower” act. Florell, who unlike his female contemporaries, started ballet at the age of 13 and has been training in ballet at HPSD for the last three years. Displaying magnetic chemistry and smooth ballet moves with his dance partner Rademacher-Wedd, Florell is ready for his upcoming maiden performance at this year’s Nutcracker. About being the one of the few male cast members, he said, “It does not bother me. I would like more male dancers as we do not have much representation. There is not really a huge male presence in dance, but I am not discouraged by that. It helps me stand out a little better and push myself even further.”

The Nutcracker performances are Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. p.m. 14 at 1 and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. at Mandel Hall, 1131 E. 57th St. In addition, a Holiday Bazaar on site will take place on Saturday, December 14 from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday, December 15 from noon to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors (65+), $10 for children ages 6-18 and for students with school ID, and free for children 5 and younger. Special $40 reserved tickets are available for audience members of all ages. Tickets and more information are available at 773-493-8498 or hydeparkdance.org/tickets

