Jackson Park Advisory Council retains incumbent officers

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

The Jackson Park Advisory Council (JPAC) retained its incumbent officers by acclamation at its Dec. 9 meeting; in addition to President Louise McCurry, Vice President Gary Ossewaarde and Treasurer Dwight Powell will serve another term.

“I think the JPAC meeting tonight brought together a team of people who are dedicated to making a difference in their neighborhood, and everybody signed up to do something that fits their needs to help the neighborhood,” McCurry said, noting JPAC’s activities with children and with the park’s golf course and natural areas.

She said JPAC’s major priority this year will be to enlist new members in their 20s, 30s and 40s to continue the organization’s activities.

Before the selection, JPAC member Robin Kaufman was critical of McCurry for having, with Mary Anton, cut down ribbons in Jackson Park that protestors with Protect Our Parks had tied around trees they said are slated to be felled during construction of the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) in Jackson Park. POP’s lawsuit to block construction of the OPC is in the appeals court.

“When another organization of people who care just as deeply about the park but have a different opinion from (McCurry) chose to exercise their ability to speak in a non-traditional way, by putting red ribbons around trees to notify people what trees are going to be gone, she tore them down, and I think people should know that,” Kaufman said. “I don’t think it was appropriate what Louise did, as president, and I think people should be aware of it.”

Kaufman nominated herself from the floor in order to express her opinion, but Jerry Levy of the JPAC nominating committee, did not recognize her as a candidate and announced the incumbents’ reelection.

Asked for a response to Kaufman’s sentiments, McCurry said, “Vandalizing the trees in the park is never OK, and so when I clean up the park, I clean up all kinds of vandalized things. That just happened to be one of them,” listing the ribbons alongside bottles, cans, glass and a syringe.

South Lakefront Framework Plan designer wins architectural award

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) awarded architectural planning firm SmithGroup for its design of the South Lakefront Framework Plan, which the Chicago Park District adopted to govern development in Jackson and South Shore parks over the next two decades. It includes the OPC and an 18-hole championship-level between the two parks.

“It wasn’t me that won the award: It’s really everybody in here that won the award,” said vice president of urban design Paul Wiese, who presented the physical award at the JPAC meeting. “SmithGroup was leading the process, but really it was all of you and the communities coming out. We had hundreds of people attend our meetings, and we had thousands of comments that we received.”

Wiese said SmithGroup submitted the framework plan to the AIA, which in turn gave it an honor award for design excellence.

The South Lakefront Framework Plan was designed to make the parks less dependable on re-engineering and capital in favor of expanding living shorelines, particularly in the lagoons and harbors as well as the lakefront, and enhancing natural areas and anti-erosion efforts there. Wiese also highlighted the framework’s connectivity components, which include features for cyclists and pedestrians.

“Really, the award is about, from our perspective, the community (and) how the community participated. We’re super proud of the award; we’re super proud of the outcome, but we couldn’t have done without JPAC and everybody else who contributed to the whole process,” Wiese said.

