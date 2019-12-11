Local Market opens, brings new grocery to South Shore residents

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

Lines around Local Market by Shop & Save wrapped around the Jeffrey Plaza in South Shore on Wednesday morning. Despite the bitter cold weather, residents were excited to see what the new grocery store had to offer after being without one for six years.

Before the store opened to the public, the store owners, Eva and Cezary Jakubowski, along with Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) and Maurice Cox, Commissioner of Planning and Development, held a press conference inside to welcome residents of South Shore to Local Market.

“This is truly a wonderful day for all of us. It has been a project that we have worked on for well over two years. Local Market was a store that was created for South Shore,” said Eva. “Our role is to hire locally, source ideas locally, source our employees locally, train locally. We had one goal in mind and that is to have a vibrant, thriving community around us. We hope that this store will be a part of that extension.”

Hairston took time to reflect on the challenges that it took to bring a store to South Shore and how the experience amplified the inequity that residents faced in the neighborhood — “ I cold- called grocery chains. I threatened grocery chains. I wrote editorials about the inherent racism. I left no stone unturned and didn’t apologize for my ‘take-no-prisoners’ approach. Yet it all fell on deaf ears until I met the Jakubowskis.”

Hairston was able to convince the Jakubowskis to buy the entire shopping center; they are currently looking for new tenants and will take community input on what businesses should be there. For this project, Hairston was able to secure $10 million in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds to offset the Jakubowskis’ $25-million investment to purchase the entire plaza.

“We used TIF money in the way that the late Mayor Harold Washington intended to reserve local tax dollars for spending in blighted areas,” said Hairston.

After the press conference and the ribbon cutting ceremony, hundreds of residents who had been waiting outside since 7 a.m. were able to explore the new store. Once inside, shoppers browsed through the large selection of fresh fruits and vegetables, the hot food and salad bar and bakery. Local Market offered fresh meat, everyday items, and a large selection of frozen food.

For many residents, the grocery store exceeded their expectations despite not knowing what to expect since they never heard of Local Market or Shop and Save.

Chariece Robinson, who was raised in South Shore, came to the store looking for fresh meat, produce and items from the bakery.

“It’s everything I wanted. It actually exceeded my expectations,” Robinson said. “I never heard of Local Market because usually, you hear about Mariano’s and Whole Foods. I never heard of it, but I figured it would be a similar concept, so my goal was to come to check it out and spend some money and spread the word.”

Robinson lives about 5-10 minutes driving from the store and is happy that she does not have to drive to the suburbs or Hyde Park for food.

For Jacquline Nakotey, who has been a resident of South Shore since 1995, the store is more accessible to her since she is able to walk across the street from her home to grab groceries.

When asked was what her experience buying groceries without a store in her neighborhood, she said, “’It was a hassle, especially since I became disabled. I have to go to Dominic’s on 75th and Stony Island. I had to pay somebody to bring my groceries home for me and stuff. I’m very blessed that this has finally opened up.”

When the Herald interviewed her, she had only a few items in her cart — meat, bread, a few vegetables. However, she was very pleased with the selection of food that the store offered but wanted to wait to do more shopping once the store is less crowded.

“I’m very pleased, I can’t wait until after all of this is over and I can shop in comfort. I’ve saved my money just to come on this day and get what I needed,” said Nakotey.

s.smylie@hpherald.com