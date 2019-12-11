POLICE BLOTTER

The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) and the Chicago Police reported the following incidents as having occurred between Dec. 2 and Dec. 8.

On Monday, Dec. 2, at 5:48 a.m., an unauthorized subject who ignored repeated warnings was arrested for criminal trespass at the University of Chicago Medical Center, 5656 S. Maryland Ave.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 9:45 a.m., a UCPD officer arrested a person wanted on a warrant at the Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, 5758 S. Maryland Ave.

On Dec. 4 between 7:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., a suspect — described as a Black man with a dark complexion in his late 20s or early 30s, 5-feet-8- to 9-inches tall weighing 200 pounds with a little stubble and his hair in two twisted braids from the front of his head to the back along the right and left sides and tied together in the back, wearing a blue jean jacket, a burgundy hoodie and faded, saggy blue jeans — followed a 16-year-old on the 4700 South block of Lake Park Avenue and showed him a video of the suspect performing a sex act.

On Thursday, Dec. 5, at 2:15 a.m., a UCPD officer recovered a motor vehicle at 5048 S. Cornell Ave., that had been reported stolen to the Chicago Police.

On Friday, Dec. 6, at 9:55 a.m., two suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun, approached a University of Chicago student walking at 1320 E. 60th St. and took the victim’s backpack, cell phone and bag before fleeing in a waiting 2018 Mitsubishi SUV with an Illinois License plate, CNEMOGO, which drove eastbound on 60th Street. No injuries were reported, and the UCPD is investigating.

On Dec. 6 at 11:23 a.m., a UCPD officer arrested a vehicle-owner for displaying stolen license plates on the car at 5026 S. Blackstone Ave.

On Sunday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m., a UCPD officer arrested a motorist for speeding, driving with a revoked license and arrest warrants from Cook and Will counties at 1200 E. Midway Plaisance.

