Review: ‘Monty Python’s SPAMALOT’

RECOMMENDED

Where: Mercury Theater

Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Ave.

When: through Dec. 29

Tickets: $40-$80

Phone: 773-325-1700

By ANNE SPISELMAN

Theater Critic

You don’t have to be a Monty Python fan to get a kick out of Mercury Theater Chicago’s production of “Monty Python’s SPAMALOT.”

In fact, it may be better if you don’t have too good a memory of the 1975 movie “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” from which the musical is “lovingly ripped off,” albeit with lots of differences. While the show by Eric Idle (book, lyrics, music) and John Du Prez (music), which premiered in Chicago in 2004 before going to Broadway, is packed full of insider jokes to delight aficionados, the somewhat scaled down Mercury version directed by L. Walter Stearns doesn’t always hit the mark.

That’s not to say it won’t elicit plenty of giggles and guffaws. Even without the brilliance of the original Pythons or the Broadway cast, the material, which depends on myriad misinterpretations, is inherently funny. More a series of silly skits than a coherent story, it skewers….well, practically everything, from the Middle Ages to the Broadway musical itself, not to mention a host of social and political ills.

The very loose organizing principle is King Arthur’s (an affable if self-absorbed Jonah D. Winston) quest for the holy grail. The cast of characters includes some of his famous and not-so-famous knights, who are brought together during the first act: Sir Lancelot (Karl Hamilton), Sir Dennis Galahad (David Sajewich), Sir Robin (Adam Ross Brody), Sir Bedevere (Daniel Smeriglio). The actors all play multiple roles, as does Greg Foster, who stands out as Arthur’s undervalued sidekick Patsy, and Adam Fine, who begins the evening with the Historian’s brief, botched history of medieval England, mistaken as Finland, prompting the “Fish Schlapping Song.” There’s also a supporting ensemble of six.

The only important woman, as she herself laments in a pointed dig at theater in general, is the Lady of the Lake. In a nice twist, Meghan Murphy’s performance as this diva is the night’s highlight. She belts out some of the best numbers, among them “Come With Me,” in which she turns Dennis into Sir Galahad with the help of the Laker Girls; “The Song That Goes Like This,” their generic love song, and “The Diva’s Lament,” in which she wonders whatever happened to her part in the second act.

The actors playing the lead roles have changed subsequent to the performance I saw. Jeff Diebold is playing King Arthur, and Keely Vasquez is playing the Lady of the Lake.

After the Act One finale involving the taunting by French knights on a castle wall, the Trojan rabbit failure, and the stuffed cow being thrown over the ramparts causing the English to “Run Away,” the second act begins with Arthur and Patsy in a “dark and very expensive forest” where they encounter the Knights who say Ni who demand a shrubbery. Arthur despairs but Patsy cheers him up with the Candide-spoofing “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.”

The do find a shrubbery—and Authur takes on the Black Knight—but then the Knights of Ni demand they put on a Broadway musical “but not an Andrew Lloyd Webber.” By this time, the King has met up with Sir Robin who assures him “You Won’t Succeed on Broadway” if you don’t have any Jews, sparking a dance parody of “Fiddler on the Roof” using grails for the Bottle Dance (choreography by Shanna Vanderwerker) and, of course, a search for Jews.

Other set pieces range from the saga of effeminate Prince Herbert (Fane) and his rescue by a surprised Sir Lancelot to the ordeal of the killer rabbit who turns out to be a mere puppet. This leads to the discovery of the grail with audience participation, a sequence that’s handled a little fuzzily here.

Given various constraints, financial and otherwise, the Mercury does well with a six-musician band led by musical director Eugene Dizon, amusing scenic design by Angie Weber Miller, adequate lighting design by Denise Karczewski, and sound design by Carl Wahlstrom. Most impressive are the many costumes by Tim Hatley, from peasant rags to the Lady of the Lake’s sumptuous gowns, augmented in no small measure by Kevin Barthel’s wig and hair design.

Although I confess that I didn’t find “Monty Python’s SPAMALOT” as funny as it should be, I’m probably in the minority. The opening night audience was wildly enthusiastic.