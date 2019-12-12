Residents and businesses struggle as gas leak hits Cornell Avenue

By MORLEY MUSICK

Contributing writer

Firetrucks and police cars accompanied People’s Gas today as it sent teams of repairmen and engineers to address a gas leak on Cornell Avenue, between 55th and 56th streets.

According to People’s Gas spokesman Matthew Krecun, the utility company learned of the gas leak at 1:15pm, arrived at 1:54pm, and turned off the gas at 2:11pm. The gas leak occurred after an unnamed third-party contractor, working for the Chicago Fire Department, hit a steel gas main during construction work. The gas outage affected all residences on Cornell Avenue, between 55th and 56th streets, the Solstice and Windermere House apartment buildings, and several businesses on 55th street.

A chef at Snail Thai, who goes by Basti, recalled his gas being shut off at 2 p.m. It was still off at 4 p.m., leading him to say, “We can’t cook anything. Only deep -ried things and salads. It was sad to turn customers away.” The adjacent restaurant, Siam Thai, as well as Morry’s Deli, on the southwest corner of 55th and Cornell Avenue, also had their gas shut off around 2 p.m.

People’s Gas employees worked through the evening to weld the steel gas main. According to Krecun, People’s Gas anticipated the repair to be finished around 9 p.m. After the repair is complete, employees will knock on residents’ doors in order to check pilot lights and turn their gas on again.

