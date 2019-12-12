U. of C. audit shows $1 billion growth in total assets

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The University of Chicago’s endowment stands at $8.5 billion, and the school’s total assets stand at $16.7 billion, up from $15.7 billion last year, according to its financial statement through the end of June 2019, released earlier this month.

Net assets totaled $9.7 billion, up nearly a billion dollars from the year before. Of the assets, $3 billion were unrestricted, and $6.7 billion came with restrictions from the donors.

Liabilities grew $63 million from 2018, up to $7 billion.

As reported by The Chicago Maroon, the U. of C. became the nation’s most-expensive undergraduate program, with base tuition currently at $57,642 (though the school gives free tuition for undergraduates whose households earn less than $125,000). Revenue from tuition and fees, net of student aid, stands at $513 million, up over $45 million from last year.

The school’s total operating revenue is nearly $4.9 billion, with $376 million coming from government grants and contracts, $314 million coming from private funders, $475 million from the endowment, $2.4 billion from patient services, $169 million from auxiliaries, $482 million from other sources of income and $155 million from net assets released from restrictions. The school saw operating revenue growth from all sources except the endowment.

Compensation in academic and staff salaries and benefits increased $122 million to $2.6 billion. Other operating expenses stood at $2.3 billion, up $160.5 million. In sum, operating expenses grew $282.5 million to $4.9 billion.

hpherald@hpherald.com