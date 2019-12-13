Kenwood falls to No.2 Morgan Park 90-60

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The Kenwood Broncos boys basketball team fell to 3-5 on the season, after a 90-60 loss to No. 2 Morgan Park on the road on Thursday night.

The Mustangs were led by the back court scoring tandem of senior guard Adam Miller (a University of Illinois commit and the No. 2 player in the state) and senior point guard Marcus Watson Jr., who combined to score 48 of their team’s 90 points.

“They’re the best back court in the country,” said Nick Irving, head coach of the Morgan Park. “It was my vision to start the season.”

Irving said after the victory that he believes Miller and Watson are starting to develop chemistry together, and he saw it as a perfect opportunity to showcase their talent.

Miller, who led all scorers with 26 points, said he is looking forward to playing against all competition this season.

“We kept grinding,” said Miller, about his team’s performance. “I’m looking forward to playing against everybody. I want to destroy (the competition).”

Watson, who finished second in scoring with 22 points, agreed: “It was a nice win. It’s really something special.”

In spite of Miller and Watson’s dominant offensive performance, the Broncos held a 12-to-11 lead early in the first quarter, thanks to senior forward Darnell King scoring 8 of his team-high 16 points in the period.

After being down just 28-22 at half time, the Broncos were outscored 37-17 to open the third quarter and the Mustangs dominated the rest of the game.

Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game:

Adam Miller, Morgan Park, 26 points.

Marcus Watson Jr., Morgan Park, 22 points.

Darnell King, Kenwood, 16 points.

