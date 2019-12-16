Action on federal reviews of OPC expected in 2020

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

Federal and local agencies have not held a public update about the Jackson Park improvement plans since August, but the National Park Service (NPS) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), overseeing environmental and historical reviews, respectively, say progress is still being made.

On Aug. 22, the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP) wrote to the FHWA to express concern “that not enough detail is provided to properly characterize the nature and intensity of the adverse effects to the cultural landscapes of Jackson Park and Midway Plaisance in a way that will enable informed consideration of avoidance, minimization or mitigation measures.”

The FHWA is still assessing the effects, the third of four steps in the Section 106 process under the National Historic Preservation Act; public comment on a draft report closed at the end of August. Resolving those effects means avoiding, minimizing or mitigating them in accordance with an agreement with the Illinois State Historic Preservation Officer and the ACHP.

In an interview, Jaime Loichinger, assistant director of the ACHP Office of Federal Agency Programs, said her agency generally gets involved when findings of adverse effects to historic properties are found; the ACHP then consults with the agency and consulting parties to resolve them through a memorandum of agreement or a programmatic agreement.

Loichinger said the ACHP got involved with the OPC process in the fall of 2017, at the beginning of the NPR and FHWA involvement, adding, “We were aware of the significant interest in the presidential center itself.”

She observed that adverse effects can be dealt with through a range of options from full demolition to full preservation: “There isn’t a requirement that preservation occur. At the end of the day, our role is to make sure that the process is conducted appropriately and in a way that is commensurate with the federal involvement and the effects on historic properties.”

She said the Section 106 process does not stop a process and requires no particular outcome.

“The process itself is the outcome, if you will,” she said. “It really comes down to the agency making sure that they’ve completely done the four steps of that review process, that they’ve made sure that they’ve consulted in every step along the way, and that, at the end of it, they have the appropriate resolution of any adverse effect.”

A follow-up consultation scheduled for October had been pushed back to November and then to late January, Loichinger said (though the Department of Planning and Development’s online timeline has not been updated since August), adding that the FHWA needs additional time to finalize the report through additional studies and research that the consulting parties recommended. She said the ACHP expects to have its concerns answered in the revised assessment of effects.

In a Dec. 16 letter to consulting partes, Abby Monroe with the Chicago Department of Planning and Development said the final assessment of effects will be available in early January and promised a webinar to review document changes with them.

The NPS is in charge of developing an environmental assessment with the city and other entities, and spokeswoman Alexandra Picavet said the agency hopes to release it in the spring and subsequently sign the decision document. In her Dec. 16 letter, Monroe said that document will likely be released to the public in early 2020.

Monroe also said that the Chicago Park District will issue a request for proposals for a contractor to oversee utility relocation work in Jackson Park, as “utilities on the OPC site serve other parts of Jackson Park and will need to be moved once federal approvals have concluded.”

