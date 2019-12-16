Kenwood girls start season 10-0, 1st time ever

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

The Kenwood girls basketball team remained undefeated over the weekend after defeating Mary Institute and Country Day School (MICDS) 67-56 on Dec. 14 in St. Louis.

The Broncos team improved to 10-0 on the season after their Friday game against Morgan Park was canceled because of a leak in the ceiling of the gym. It is the best start in school history.

“Since I’ve been here, we’ve never been 10-0,” said Andre Lewis, head coach of the Lady Broncos. “This group is resilient. It’s a product of resiliency that they don’t quit. They find ways to get victories.”

On Saturday, the Broncos offense came out firing, led by sophomore Brianna McDaniel, who finished with nine points in the first quarter.

McDaniel received help from teammates Whitney Dunn, senior Breeyona Burrell and Jada Maxwell. Dunn drained two huge three-pointers in the first half while Burrell and Maxwell combined to score 12 of their team’s 32 points.

The Lady Broncos led 32-23 at halftime.

In the second half, MICDS trimmed the lead to 4 points, but then the Broncos ended the game on a 25-18 run.

Maxwell led the Broncos in scoring with 21 points, five rebounds, and four steals.

Kenwood 88, Brooks 22

The Broncos had upped their record to 9-0 by defeating Brooks College Prep 88-22 on Dec. 12.

“I felt in the first half we did a really good job of trapping the basketball and forcing turnovers” said Coach Lewis. “It led to a lot of 2 on 1 advantages and we finished in transition.”

In the first quarter, the Lady broncos jumped out to a 29-9 lead, led by junior Jada Maxwell who exploded for 10 points in the quarter. In the second quarter, sophomores Brianna McDaniel and Whitney Dunn combined to score 18 of their team’s 24 points, building a 53-14 half-time lead.

Hyde Park Herald Players of The Games:

Jada Maxwell, Kenwood, 21 points vs MICDS.

Jada Maxwell, Kenwood, 19 points, and Whitney Dunn, Kenwood, 18 points, vs Brooks College Prep.