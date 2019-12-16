New animal clinic opens
Joining veterinarian and clinic owner Dr. Leonard R, Jewell III (center with scissors) during the Pershing Animal Hospital, 1515 E. Hyde Park Blvd., grand opening celebrations are (from the left): Laurel Stradford, owner of What the Traveler Saw; Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County Board President; Alicia Rasas, Pershing Veterinary Technician; Brianna McKay, Pershing Veterinary Technician Assistant; Bennie Currie, Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce; Shawnda Mays-Jackson, Pershing Practice Manager; Dr. Leonard (holding scissors); Genesis Romaniz, Pershing Head Customer Services Representative; Mary Ann Smith, a client of Dr. Leonard’s from the North Side; 5th Ward Alderman Leslie Hairston; Broc Kokesh, University of Chicago Graduate Student in Paleontology; Jennifer Bergman, Pershing Lead Veterinary Technician; an unknown woman; Shannon Jordan, Pershing Customer Services Representative; and the dog Chloe.