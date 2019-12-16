Rep. Rush faces petition challenge on primary ballot

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

Sarah Gad, a University of Chicago law student and congressional candidate, is challenging incumbent Rep. Bobby Rush’s (D-1st) re-election nomination papers with the Illinois State Board of Elections, requesting that he be removed from the March 17 primary ballot.

Illinois law dictates that nominating papers for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 1st District, which spans parts of the South Side and south suburbs, must contain at least 1,230 signatures from district voters. Petition sheets must be numbered and certified by a notary public, and the campaign circulator must certify information about when the signatures were taken and that they are genuine.

Gad says Rush’s papers are not consecutively numbered — that they number 1 through 322 despite Rush having submitted 332 petition sheets; there are two sets of sheets numbering 110 through 119, the first set undated — and that they “are replete with numbering discrepancies, duplicate page numbers and evidence of tampering.”

Gad alleges tampering due to the fact that three petition sheets appear to have originally been numbered 8 before being remarked as 63, 119 and 212. Gad’s complaint further alleges more sheets are undated, others have blank space where the circulator’s statement and affidavit are supposed to be, and others do not list the circulator’s address

She also says sheets circulated by one Harvey Cook “are replete with discrepancies, errors and evince a pattern of fraud,” particularly that his signatures do not match the one on his driver’s license or voter registration card.

Finally, Gad alleges that notaries certified many sheets that contain errors, including some on which circulators swore they lived at addresses other than their legal residences and others signed with an apparent nickname rather than the circulator’s legal name.

Gad requests a hearing with the State Electoral Board and a decision that Rush’s papers are insufficient, which would kick him off the ballot.

Her campaign says the challenge is not personal and that she only wants an electoral process with integrity.

“We can’t continue to allow politicians to cut corners and then cry foul when they don’t show up and do their jobs,” Gad said in a statement.

Reached for comment, Rush’s campaign manager, Mary L. Datcher, issued a statement: “Congressman Bobby L. Rush holds a lifelong commitment to his constituents in the 1st Congressional District with consistency and dedication. In regards to the false allegations of voter petition fraud by Ms. Gad, this is a callous attempt to use a technicality to keep his name off the ballot to deny voters from making a sound decision on Election Day.

“The challenger has no experience in community engagement and activism and, in the ultimate goal as a grad student, use this critical election as an extended classroom project to gain name recognition.”

Asked if she acknowledged technical flaws on Rush’s petitions, she replied, “We are saying this is merely part of a direct strategy to gain name recognition and media speculation by Ms. Gad in challenging our petitions.”

Sabha Abour, Gad’s campaign director, said the campaign pulled all of his petitions and only challenged those “that demonstrated a clear pattern of fraud or substantial noncompliance with mandatory provisions of the election code” and reiterated Gad’s claim that the challenge is “nothing more than an attempt to restore integrity to the democratic process.”

“Ms. Gad already has significant name recognition in the South Side and Hyde Park communities for her significant activism in the realm of civil rights, criminal justice reform and pro bono legal work — which earned her the 2019 University of Chicago Humanitarian Award,” Abour said in a statement.

Rush has served in Congress since 1993.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com