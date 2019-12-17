Shoesmith School hosts toiletry drive to help homeless teens

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

To engage with the holiday spirit of giving, Beulah Shoesmith Elementary School has started a toiletry drive to give hygiene products to homeless youth at Illinois’ Covenant House, 30 W. Chicago Ave.

Students and families at Shoesmith have been raising money and collecting toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, hair care products and more to create care packages for homeless youth. The project started out as an idea to fulfill Principal Sabrina Gates’ desire to work on more service projects.

“One of the things that we have been talking about as a staff is service, and I feel very passionately about that as a principal,” Gates said. “I want our students to know, despite where they fall on the socioeconomic spectrum, that they can be of service to someone else. So, I was looking at what I thought would make sense to our kids and what would tug at the heartstrings of our kids and their parents.”

During her initial research to find a project, Gates learned that there were thousands of young folks in Chicago who did not have a place to sleep. Once she found out about Covenant House, she knew that she wanted to connect with them because the organization was a “safe haven for teens to where they can shower, eat and receive vital services like mental health services and health and wellness services.”

After looking at Covenant House’s website and the experiences of homeless youth, it reminded her about a homeless teen who came to Shoesmith a few years ago.

“About 3 years ago, a homeless teen came and spoke to our students. She shared her experiences with the students and talked about the things that we are often blessed to have and that we take for granted,” recounted Gates. “For a number of reasons, youth can be homeless because of dysfunction, their family structure has been disrupted, they have been thrown out of the house for sexual orientation or substance abuse.

“[The teen] talked about simple things like being able to brush your teeth and things that make you feel human. I remembered that young lady and I remembered her words.”

Since starting up the toiletry drive and communicating with families about the importance of it, Gates has seen students and their families donating whatever they can. One parent even went as far as putting together a kit of Black Hair Care products.

To get the students a little more excited about the toiletry drive, Gates set a $50 goal for each classroom and she will personally match the donation.

“I think my sixth-grade classroom is winning because they are at $120. They have been like, ‘We want to break Principal Gates’s bank.,’” laughed Gates. “I think that they have a complete understanding of what’s really happening, and I think it resonated more with them when they heard 11-year-olds are homeless. So, I think it really struck a chord with our older students, particularly our 6th graders, which is why they raised so much money.”

For Gates, the drive has been an extension of the student’s social-emotional learning which has been at the core of Shoesmith’s mission. She said: “Since we talk about empathy with our kids and we are teaching them that this is empathy in action. You can’t just feel it, you have to do something about it. That’s each of our civic responsibility, I believe.”

Looking forward to next year, Gates looks forward to expanding the drive to the community by reaching out to Black Greek organizations, the University of Chicago’s student organizations, local businesses, and religious institutions throughout the neighborhood to gain more community support.

Readers who are interested in helping, Gates encourage community members to donate to Covenant House or drop off items at Shoesmith, 1330 E 50th St. from Wed. Dec. 18 to Friday, Dec. 20, Principal Gates and students will prepare care packages and write motivational letters to students, community members are welcomed to join in.

s.smylie@hpherald.com