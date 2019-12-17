Tarver, Buckner forming lakefront erosion task force

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Hyde Park-Kenwood State Reps. Curtis Tarver II (D-25th) and Kambium Buckner (D-26th) announced the creation of a lakefront erosion task force with South Side Ald. Greg Mitchell (7th), citing the need to generate solutions to the danger and costs incurred by the city and property-owners.

The development, announced on Dec. 17, follows a Nov. 4 constituents’ meeting on the subject during which Tarver suggested establishing a task force.

“While cities throughout the world are being forced to evaluate how they are responding to climate change, we must also seriously consider what we will do to protect Chicago from having the shoreline eroded,” Tarver said in a statement. “It is essential that this issue is taken seriously and that a plan is developed to reduce the impact that a receding shoreline can have.

“Any community member who is concerned about this issue can join my task force and work to reduce the impact of lakefront erosion,” he continued. Interested residents can contact his district office, 1303 E. 53rd St., at 773-363-8870 or office@repcurtisjtarverii.com.

