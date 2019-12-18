92-year-old Hyde Park pacifist to join protest against Saudis

By MORLEY MUSICK

For most of his 92 years, peace activist Bradford Lyttle has lived in Hyde Park, though he has also traveled to Iraq, Afghanistan, Israel, Palestine, East Germany, West Germany, and Russia.

Along with Fred Halstead, he helped to coordinate logistics some of the largest Anti-Vietnam War protests in the movement’s history. He led peace walks of several thousand miles each from Quebec City to Washington, then to the southern tip of Florida; and from San Francisco to the east coast of the United States, then to England, through Europe, and into Moscow, where his cadre from the Committee for Non Violent Action was greeted with a mixture of verbal abuse and cries of support.

A protest sign from the San Francisco to Moscow walk, written in Russian, sits by his bedside still. Stories of the two walks, whose purpose was to demand disarmament, occupy chapters 15 and 18 of his autobiography, “Peace Activist.” It weighs more than six pounds and is 1,000 pages long.

Later in life, Lyttle’s political efforts have been directed primarily to the “Apocalypse Equation.”

The equation is written on a large board. He keeps it wrapped in canvas in the entryway to his home. Though nearly blind, he located the equation easily, dragged it into his living room and propped it against an enormous, homemade wooden sound system. It faced an upright piano on which lay a collection of Quaker spirituals, a bottle of flame repellant, and a collection of his brother’s poems.

A broken alarm clock, smothered in his bed pillow, rang faintly in the other room as Lyttle sat down to explain the equation. It reads “AP=1-(1-P)^(T*n)”, where “T is time,” he said, and “N is the number of nuclear missiles in the world.”

The painted graph of the equation shows three different arcs, representing three different possibilities corresponding to higher and higher numbers of missiles. The termination of each line represents the destruction of the world. “This equation proves with mathematical, scientific certainty, that if nuclear bombs are built, they will be used,” said Lyttle. Later, he added, with exasperated laughter, “You can’t develop an argument against it, because there is no argument against it.”

He developed the formula during a long break from peace activism, in which he cared for his ailing parents in the family home. With some extra time on his hands, he began to read from the emerging body of literature espousing nuclear deterrence theory, which claims world peace can be achieved through the proliferation of nuclear weapons, handled by responsible powers.

In works by Henry Kissinger, Albert Wohlstetter, and Herman Kahn (the political theorist and RAND Corp employee who inspired “Dr. Strangelove”), Lyttle found occasional acknowledgements of the possibility of a nuclear disaster. But he was dismayed by the works’ casual treatment of this possibility. “I’m not very bright,” said Lyttle, “But I figure you should take [this possibility] seriously. And perhaps you could also predict the possibility of nuclear war.”

After collaborating with his cousin, Christopher, Lyttle arrived at an equation for predicting the probability of a nuclear apocalypse. He then presented it to a PhD committee at the University of Chicago. He said the committee rejected his application for “political reasons.” Many decades later, he began presenting the equation at the Nuclear Energy sculpture, just outside the University of Chicago library, on Hiroshima day. During these days of remembrance, he likes to engage students in discussions about nuclear missiles and his formula, saying, “I try to reach these students who are going on with their days, worried about their careers. What I try to tell them is, ‘in reality, you don’t have a future.’”

In 1995, Channel 9 reporter Robert Jordan interviewed Lyttle about his equation, though, when it came time to show it on screen, Lyttle claims the show ran into technical difficulties. Later, Lyttle wrote to various world leaders, including Vladimir Putin, about his findings. He claims that his letter led to emails from a Moscow public access television producer interested in the equation, who later conducted a Skype interview with him about the equation but never aired the footage. All of this, he said, indicates the degree to which the U.S. government “is interested in suppressing the equation.”

The equation was not well received in his political circles either.

“People in the peace movement don’t like science. They like poetry,” he said, “and Marxists don’t like it because they have their own theory of history.” Nonetheless, he has been determined to find it an audience. He founded the U.S. Pacifist party in 1983 order to spread awareness about the equation, though he admitted, laughing, that founding the party was the “most unsuccessful thing I’ve done politically.” He has run as a write-in candidate for president three times under the party auspices, and, in 2008, ran on the Colorado Ballot. There he received 110 votes, placing him just ahead of Prohibition Party candidate Gene Amondson.

When asked whether these political setbacks shook his faith in pacifism, Lyttle said “Oh, sure. Of course.” He added that his trips to the sites of the concentration camps at Auschwitz and Dachau proved the most difficult challenges to his beliefs. Nonetheless he remains firm—and the trips to Auschwitz actually led him to extend his pacifist considerations to the field of animal welfare.

The brutal efficiency of slaughter within the camps led him to ponder the stockyards of his own city, whose foul smell he detected in his childhood “floating on the southwest wind.” A few years ago, he conducted a farm visit at an industrial egg supplier whose packages he suspected of deception. His discussion with the farm owner led him to conclude that, contrary to his company packaging, the “hens are not happy.” “Now this didn’t please me”, said Lyttle, “Because animals are miracles.” After recently trapping a rat in his apartment, Lyttle “said a prayer for its soul, for its rat soul.”

He remembered gazing upon the rat: “I thought to myself: ‘This animal is a miracle. It can walk, look around, eat, run, and reproduce. How can it reproduce? Yet it does so well.” This thought in turn led him to consider his romantic past, and its troubles, also discussed at length and in intimate detail in Chapter 2, entitled “Sexuality”, of the autobiography. These musings, he thinks, account for the book’s poor sales.

He was once married to Mary Suzuki Lyttle, though they split shortly after a terrifying incident in 1968. Ms. Suzuki had been living with a group of fellow peace activists on a farm in Voluntown, Connecticut, when their barn was raided by a group of anti-communist Minutemen. As reported in The National Catholic Reporter, September 4, 1968 issue, Ms. Suzuki had been bound and blindfolded by the intruders, who then engaged in a gun fight with state troopers. Mr. Lyttle said his former wife wished to decrease her involvement in politics after that incident, though he wished to continue with politics and its dangers. “I could never relate to women, or men for that matter,” he said, and these social difficulties, he thinks, may explain his abiding interest in the all-consuming demands of coordinating political events. To this day he remains an active protestor.

In spite of his advanced age and blindness, Mr. Lyttle plans to attend an upcoming protest regarding US involvement in Saudia Arabia, noting the country’s, “beheadings, their disregard of free speech, and their involvement in the war on Yemen, all unspeakable.” He also continues to worry about the fate of his equation, telling me on my way out of his home, to be conscientious about what I publish.

“The University of Chicago might not like it. Keep that in mind,” he said.

