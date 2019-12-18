‘Lights and Miracles’ concert brings holiday joy to Hyde Park

By MRINALINI PANDEY

Contributing Writer

The Sounds Good! Choir brought bountiful holiday spirit to Hyde Park Friday evening with its musical concert “Lights and Miracles.”

More than two dozen singers and musicians performed traditional classics with new twists in its holiday performance at the University Church on 5655 S. University Ave.

Sounds Good! Choir is a Chicago-based, non-profit choral-music organization for adults older than 55. Founded in 2016, the organization has nine different choirs in several locations around the city and suburbs.

More than 450 singers participate in its non-auditioned choirs, rehearse weekly for 15 weeks, and provide free community concerts at the end of each session at various locations.

“We rehearse like crazy for 15 weeks and put up a show,” said Jonathan Miller, artistic director, CEO, and conductor for the Sounds Good! Choir.

The concert at University Church opened with two holiday favorites: “Let It Snow” and “Winter Wonderland.” Before each selection, throughout the concert, Miller introduced the song to the audience with relevant trivia about the lyrics and process through which his renditions of the holiday classics came about.

“You always have to strike a balance when you are doing a new arrangement between doing something that’s so familiar that it just feels like well that’s boring because someone else has already done it or if you do something that is too strange and out there it won’t feel like the thing that people are used to. So, you try to strike a balance,” he said.

Natalie Goldberg, a Hyde Park resident who has friends in the choir, said: “I enjoyed all, but I like the variety that they give you – a balance of the quieter and the bouncier music. But of course, I really loved the Ose Shalom. I am Jewish, so that’s an important prayer [for me].”

Gloria Spencer Brown was the co-conductor along with Miller at Saturday night’s performance. She is a retired vocal music educator and choral director and has been performing with the Sounds Good! Choir for two years.

Instrumentals for the concert were provided by four young musicians – two Kenwood Academy students, drummer Jonathan Gweshe, a senior, and violinist Alana Giselle Powell, a freshman, and two students from Musical Arts Institute, Emil Robinson and Bruce Thompson.

Powell, who has been playing violin for the last 11 years, is a member in the advanced orchestra at Kenwood. In addition to violin, she also plays the saxophone and was asked to play at the holiday concert by Brown. “Today’s concert was a little different. I had to get used to playing it loud enough. I am not used to having singers performing with me, so I had to adjust to other people with me. I have been practicing for about 2 weeks or so just trying to make sure I have everything done.”

Gweshe, who has been playing the drums since the age of 6, has performed with jazz bands, concert choirs, and marching bands. He also performs vocals and plays the piano. Gweshe agreed that he had to be especially aware that he had to play more quietly when accompanying the vocalists.

Both Robinson and Thompson are students at the Musical Arts Institute and were invited to the Friday’s concert by Brown. Robinson has been playing the guitar for about 4-5 years and Thompson, who first started playing the cello 10 years ago, switched to playing the bass 2-3 years ago. He is classically trained and plays jazz and gospel.

On this intergenerational collaboration, Brown said, “We give them an opportunity to use their talent with older adults and it is working out pretty well. And they enjoy it, the older adults. And to have the music with them, you know, because most of the time we were singing without any other added instruments. So, that’s how we started adding and then pick out certain music that had some instrumentation to it.”

